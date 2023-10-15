Peterson: Iowa State football's Jake Remsburg was just happy to be back with Cyclones

CINCINNATI, Ohio − Jake Remsburg messed up. Iowa State's starting right tackle knew he shouldn’t wager on college athletic events, even if his bets didn’t involve his school, but he did.

Say what you want about the NCAA’s archaic rules, which many of us have criticized a time or two, it’s still against the rules for college athletes to wager on sports that the NCAA sanctions.

Remsburg apologized. He told his teammates he was sorry for doing what a lot college kids do. He bet on a few games and ended up sitting six games.

His suspension served, Remsburg suited up Saturday for what became a 30-10 Cyclones victory at Big 12 newcomer Cincinnati. He cheered on offensive and defensive teammates before playing for the first time this season. He participated in position group huddles with assistant coaches during timeouts.

“In June, I didn’t even think I’d play another snap of football, I’d been through so many things with injuries and whatnot,” Remsburg told me outside Iowa State’s happy locker room Saturday afternoon. "It’s a blessing. It’s all thanks to God."

Fans near Iowa State's locker room after the game hollered congratulations to Remsburg. His teammates patted him on the back − the guy who could have given up the sport and started whatever the next phase of his life holds.

"I wanted to finish this out the right way," he said amid the whirl of packing up and heading back to Ames. "Whether it was me playing or me being a sideline energy guy, I was just happy to be back out in pads with my guys."

Remsburg was surrounded by other linemen after Saturday's pregame warmups, when the former West Des Moines Valley star offered emotional words of encouragement that he said will forever stay within that circle.

In other words, the redshirt senior was just happy to again be available for an actual game. He saw his first action with 7:24 left in what was Iowa State’s first conference road victory since at Kansas State in 2021. He’ll play again and again, too, as Matt Campbell’s positive-trending team enters its bye week with three victories in the last four games, including two in a row.

“We all think the world of Jake,” Campbell said. “He’s been such a great senior human in our football program over the test of time. He’s overcome multiple obstacles. I mean, every injury in the book during his career, and obviously the situation that happened this past spring.

“Jake’s handled everything first-class. He’s always been resilient and tough. Just to get somebody with his veteran-ness back in this football program – he’s been with us the last 6-7 weeks back in practice.”

Remsburg wasn’t alone in breaking the NCAA’s outdated "don’t wager on games" rule. Some teammates were charged, some suspended by the NCAA. University of Iowa athletes, too. And if you think it’s not happening elsewhere throughout the nation ... well, athletes in other states just haven’t been caught, because maybe somebody's not paying attention.

Why is this only happening in the state of Iowa? We probably won’t know until a person in authority comes forward with on-the-record comments or until the various legal proceedings run their course.

What’s important here is that Remsburg played again and helped Iowa State (4-3, 3-1 Big 12) hold on to second place in the league. He didn’t start like he did the final six games of the 2022 season. What’s significant is that he was back – the first of the Iowa State suspended gamblers to return to competition.

“Jake loves his teammates, coaches and everything about being a Cyclone,” his father, Brad, told me. “It was a tough summer, but he never wavered in his desire to finish strong and contribute any way he could this season.

“Those that know him best know that his attitude and faith are the things he leans on heavily. I could not have been more proud of him and the way he’s handled this.”

Jake fessed up. He paid a $645 fine for underage gambling. He had a "true confessions" session with his teammates – and he played.

“I made a mistake, but you know what? (Teammates) were very receptive to me,” he said after Saturday’s game. “I had to earn my spot back on the this team, no doubt.

“I owned up to it. I was grateful they accepted me.”

Remsburg was accused of placing bets on NCAA football and basketball games, although none involved Iowa State.

According to Story County court documents, "Remsburg placed 273 on-line sports wagers that totaled over $1,108. Six of the wagers were on NCAA-sanctioned basketball and football games while a member of Iowa State’s football team."

The complaint said “Remsburg was aware the NCAA had rules regarding athletes placing wagers on sports, and he knew he could not open a sports wagering account in his own game.”

Remsburg did not wager on football or basketball games involving Iowa State, according to the complaint.

“I wasn’t ever thinking about when or if I’d get into the game,” he told me Saturday afternoon. “Just to be out there with my teammates – my brothers – I was just happy to be out there, bringing energy to the sidelines.

“I thought I could bring a little juice; I had a little extra in the tank. Yeah, I was happy to be back with the guys. It was good to be back.”

He didn't have to say that. The ear-to-ear grin after his first possession revealed more than words could ever say.

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 51st year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, on X @RandyPete, and at DesMoinesRegister.com/CyclonesTexts

