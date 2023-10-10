Peterson: Iowa State football's bright future shined during one big play against TCU

AMES – I fast-forwarded to the third quarter Sunday morning. The part where Abu Sama broke that now-you-see-him, now-you-don’t 55-yard touchdown sprint through the middle of an offensive line that’s been criticized so much during recent seasons.

Particularly of interest was the Cyclones’ personnel during that first-down play at Iowa State’s 45-yard line during the Cyclones' 27-14 victory against TCU on Saturday night. Specifically, I wondered just how young were the 11 players that helped the Cyclones to their longest rush since Jirehl Brock popped a 61-yarder last season against Ohio.

After stopping, restarting and re-winding that portion of the game, the result was about as expected: Left guard Jarrod Hufford was Iowa State’s only senior on the field.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Rocco Becht handed the ball to the true freshman Sama. In front of the former Southeast Polk star were two sophomores, a junior, a true freshman and Hufford. Junior receivers Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins did what they do, as did junior flanker Stevo Klotz. Once through the line, a true freshman (tight end Ben Brahmer) threw a big block, and from that point – Sama outran everyone into the end zone.

That play not only represented an entertaining run from an electric player during an emotional Jack Trice Legacy game, but also showed 60,535 fans in the stadium, and many more watching on TV, what looks to be a very good future for a program that played in the 2020 Big 12 Conference championship game.

More: Peterson: Now Iowa State football's mission is to build off Saturday's win against TCU

“This group is courageous,” coach Matt Campbell said after the game. “They have come in with a purpose. It’s not always been perfect, but they demand to get better every day. Their growth has been exponential.

“They’ve had to step into some tough circumstances. They’ve done a great job; they’ve never flinched.”

What did The Register’s Iowa State text group think about Saturday’s game? Here's a sampling.

More: How to join Randy Peterson's Iowa State Cyclones text-message group

It’s like someone flipped a switch. I wouldn’t be surprised if Iowa State made a bowl game.

The very young team once being written off is now three wins from making the postseason. That’d be a huge step for this program – and it’s attainable if the Cyclones play like they played against TCU. The next four games are critical in that respect, starting Saturday at Big 12 newcomer Cincinnati. Following the bye week, it's at Baylor, home against Kansas, and at BYU. Any bowl-qualification must be accomplished before the last two games – home against Texas and at Kansas State. The next four are certainly more winnable than those last two.

What was up with the kickoffs? After consistently kicking into the end zone, that happened just once Saturday night.

Here’s how I look at that: TCU’s starting field position was the 21-yard line after kickoffs. That’s pretty good, considering Iowa State opponents’ starting field position averages around the 24 this season. Remember, too, that Saturday night’s average included the Horned Frogs beginning a drive at their 40 after an Iowa State penalty. I don’t know if kicking short of the end zone was situational, or whether the wind maybe played a part. It never came up during the very late postgame press conference. My suggestion is, don't be concerned unless it becomes a significant issue.

Rocktober?

Fans wondered if that phrase would catch on after Rocco Becht started the month with Saturday's victory, while completing 16 of 26 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown. The redshirt freshman wasn’t great, but TCU obviously tilted its defense toward stopping the pass. That was a sound plan, considering the way Iowa State had been rushing the ball. Sound, at least, until it wasn’t sound. If mentioning Brocktober is a way of even minimally comparing Rocco to Brock Purdy, I’d tap the brakes on that one for a bit.

Is Iowa State improving, or is TCU just not very good?

Probably a little of both. Here’s what Horned Frogs coach Sonny Dykes said after the game: “That was a bad one. We’re not going to win a football game if you don’t play winning football, and we haven’t. That’s the bottom line. We just can’t get out of our own way. We played bad in the red zone, special teams are bad in critical situations, when we need them to be good. I don’t really have an explanation for it, but we’re going to have to get it fixed.”

At least he’s honest.

The Cyclones’ offensive line is improving. Inserting true freshman Brendan Black as the starting right guard was a plus. Could the 6-foot-4, 315-pounder be the best offensive lineman on the team? Probably not yet, but he’s certainly good. Jake Remsburg, a 13-game career starter, is eligible to return to action Saturday at Cincinnati.

Looked like the Cyclone team of a few years back. Defense against the rush was a little suspect. Too many long runs, and TCU's running back averaged 7.2 yards a carry. On a positive note, Iowa State’s defensive backfield is fun to watch.

Of the Cyclones’ 10 interceptions, nine have been by defensive backs, including four by Jeremiah Cooper and three by Beau Freyler. Picking off four against TCU matched Iowa State’s most interceptions in a game since nabbing five against Northern Iowa in 2008. What’s the school record, you wonder? That’d be 10 against Gustavus Adolphus in 1944.

Abu Sama is going to be the real deal.

I’ll counter by saying that he already is.

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 51st year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, on X @RandyPete, and at DesMoinesRegister.com/CyclonesTexts

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Peterson: The Iowa State text group impressed by football team's youth