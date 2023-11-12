Peterson: Iowa State football's best game this season? Yes, and in the nick of time

PROVO, Utah – And you thought maybe Iowa State would have trouble playing a very late game out west and on the home field of an opponent it hadn’t faced since the 1970s.

Think again.

Not only did the Cyclones’ 45-13 victory at BYU clinch a return to the bowl world, it was one of the best all-around Iowa State games this season. Actually, it's probably safe to say it was the best.

Iowa State (6-4, 5-2 Big 12) has beaten three Big 12 opponents on the road this season for the first time since 1978. Do we hear four? Let’s stick with the present, because that season-ending game at Kansas State is a ways off yet.

Iowa State's Abu Sama scored one of his multiple touchdowns during Saturday night's rout against BYU.

Saturday was a huge success, considering Matt Campbell’s team was still a win away from qualifying for the postseason. BYU was unbeaten at home, and after that were games against Texas (at home next Saturday) and Kansas State (on the road Nov. 25).

See why this win against Cougars was so significant?

Boom, and just like that, Iowa State made that quick, early statement

Early? That’s an understatement. Iowa State had a 10-zip lead before BYU ran a play. Linebacker Will McLaughlin’s second interception this season came on BYU’s first play of the game. True freshman defensive back Drew Surges recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff.

A touchdown. A field goal. Early domination.

The line opened holes. Quarterback Rocco Becht was solid. After the fumble on the kickoff return, we could hear BYU fans booing from inside the press box.

Iowa State’s 17 first-quarter points were the most points the Cyclones have scored in a quarter this season. Twice this year, the Cyclones didn’t score that many points in a game.

Iowa State has fared well when striking quickly. The problem is that sometimes the Cyclones have had trouble maintaining that momentum. That wasn’t a problem this time.

Iowa State’s defense didn’t have an immediate answer for Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff

But they eventually settled down to be the defense we’d seen throughout this season.

We knew Retzlaff would be versatile, a better runner than passer. That’s exactly what he was when BYU finally started running plays against the Cyclones' stout defense.

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell will be taking his Cyclones to a bowl game

After the Cougars scored, defensive coordinator Jon Heacock’s animated sideline talk must have worked. His guys played lights-out defense the rest of the night.

Oh sure, there were some breakdowns – and a neat tailback-pass touchdown in the third quarter – but 13 points allowed on the road and in a different time zone was more than acceptable.

Abu Sama was so good that he broke ankles

He didn’t actually break anyone’s ankles, but the Southeast Polk freshman faked multiple BYU defenders out of their tracks throughout the evening. ESPN play-by-play broadcaster Dave Flemming went so far as to compare Sama's moves to the great Barry Sanders.

After his first eight carries, Sama had 110 yards and touchdowns of 13 and 59 yards.

Playing in his first game since losing a fumble against Baylor two games ago, Sama was a highlight reel.

Sama got into the game during the explosive first quarter. He had three carries for 19 yards during a touchdown drive that resulted in a 17-7 lead.

He ran with confidence, quickness, and efficiency – just as he did before his fumble against the Bears.

Then just before the half ended, Sama took a handoff, faked a defender to the right, ran to the left, then did a nifty left-right juke into the end zone to complete a 13-yard touchdown run. That's when Sanders' name was dropped on the ESPN broadcast.

Third-and-this, third-and-that, third-and-no-problem

Here’s a stat to remember from this chilly night.

While racing to their big lead, the Cyclones converted six of eight third-down opportunities. After the first possession of the third quarter, Iowa State had two three-and-outs and five scoring drives.

How’s that for efficiency?

Pretty darn good.

What was Jaylin Noel doing fielding a punt at Iowa State’s 1-yard line — and then nearly bobbling it?

That was ill-advised, but the Cyclones’ most versatile player is so good that he made something out of nothing.

He picked up the kick instead of letting it bounce into the end zone, ran past eager BYU tacklers and ended up with a neat 33-yard return to the Iowa State 34-yard line with 6:42 left in the second quarter.

On this night, Iowa State was good enough to overcome its mistakes.

