Peterson: Iowa State football thoughts about the Cyclones' first Big 12 road win since 2021

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Concerned that Iowa State’s defense might be getting a little shaky, given some missed tackles and some blown coverages during recent games?

Well, that certainly wasn’t the case during the Cyclones’ 30-10 victory against Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon at 38,000-seat Nippert Stadium.

Defensive coordinator Jon Heacock’s defense held the nation’s No. 11 offense in check throughout most of Saturday’s sometimes-misty game.

Sure, squiggly quarterback Emory Jones got significant freelance (and some planned) yards, but that’s going to happen. Often, it’s a credit to how well the secondary has the opposing receivers covered.

And while on the subject of the Cyclones’ defensive backs, Jeremiah Cooper, who went into the weekend tied for the nation’s interceptions lead with four, upped that by one. T. J. Tampa got his second this season.

Big day for the Iowa State defense?

I’d lean toward the positive side on that one, but the offense was pretty good, too.

Iowa State and trickeration? You betcha.

And it happened not only on the Cyclones’ oddest possession of the season but during their longest (play-wise) scoring possession through seven games too.

It started with a nice 38-yard kickoff return to the Cincinnati 41-yard line by Jaylin Noel, and then the plays got a bit strange.

Cartevious Norton, for example, would have had himself a 50-yard touchdown run, had he not tripped over tight end Easton Dean, who was leading the down-field blocking.

On fourth down, Chase Contreraz ran onto the field for what looked to be a 33-yard field goal attempt. Instead, holder Tyler Perkins at the last moment flipped the ball to Contreraz, who ran six yards to the Cincy 9-yard line.

But there’s more.

Cincinnati was called for roughing the passer on a third-down incompletion into the end zone, and suddenly it’s first-and-goal at the 3.

Becht faked a pitch to Eli Sanders, then scooted through a hole for an Iowa State touchdown and a 10-7 lead.

So don’t let it be said that the Cyclones don’t do tricky plays.

Iowa State’s offense looks to be getting about to where Campbell wants it

One game, it’s rushing like the wind while getting 215 ground yards against TCU. Another game, it’s passing – like Saturday against the Bearcats.

The most recent evidence was the first-down 75-yard completion to Jayden Higgins on a second-quarter possession that ended with Becht’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Ben Brahmer.

The Becht-Higgins hookup was Iowa State’s longest play this season, eclipsing the 67-yard Becht-Higgins connection against Oklahoma.

So, when Campbell says he likes to maintain a 50/50 balance, quite possibly he means passing well in 50% of the games and rushing well in the others.

It would have been a wonderful catch, but...

Becht passed to freshman tight end Ben Brahmer in the end zone from the Cincinnati 12 on a first-quarter third down. The freshman was open, but could only get his right hand on the pass that maybe was a smidge over-thrown.

Still, Brahmer nearly made what would have been a one-handed catch. The thought here is that he’ll make that play more times than not.

That drive started with Tampa’s interception at the Bearcats’ 34. Contreraz kicked a 30-yard field goal on fourth down to salvage points.

The Big 12 should keep Iowa State-Cincinnati football on the schedule forever

It’s an easy trip from Central Iowa, the heart of Cyclones territory. It’s a major-league town, and it’s in an area where coaches, especially Campbell, like to recruit.

"Being a young man from the state of Ohio and the respect that you had for all of the history and coaches that have come through the University of Cincinnati and the relationship I have with coach Satterfield and all of the respect I have for him – it means a great deal for me to go to Nippert Stadium and have the opportunity to compete," Campbell said at Big 12 media days before the season began.

Campbell is from Ohio – football-rich Massillon, to be exact. He coached five seasons at Toledo before becoming taking over the Cyclones in 2016. Some of his best recruits were from Ohio, including David Montgomery, who’s starring for the Detroit Lions, and linebacker Mike Rose. Malik Verdon and Jarrod Hufford are among the Ohioans on this season’s Iowa State roster.

And by the way, Campbell and Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield were assistant coaches at Toledo during the 2009 season – Campbell was the running game coordinator, and Satterfield did likewise in the passing game.

“You always want to play against great people,” Campbell said. “I think the world of Scott. He’s going to do a great job for that football program.”

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 51st year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, on X @RandyPete, and at DesMoinesRegister.com/CyclonesTexts

