Peterson: Iowa State football gave Texas a fight, but Longhorns made more plays

AMES – Beautiful evening at Jack Trice Stadium. Senior Night. Fireworks.

And just not enough from the Cyclones to show for it.

As has been the recent case in this entertaining Longhorns-Cyclones series, the outcome was up for grabs in the fourth quarter. The game was fun to watch, and the seventh-ranked Longhorns had more productive plays, a next-to-impossible defense to rush against, and those were the reasons for their 26-16 victory before a sellout crowd.

Give the Cyclones credit. They tried to push through that brick wall of a line while trying to stay in the Big 12 Championship Game conversation. They gave it their best shot, but in the end it’s Texas looking at a championship opportunity and the Cyclones headed to Kansas State and then whatever bowl opportunity awaits.

Passes worked – like the 66-yard touchdown pass from Rocco Becht to Easton Dean that pulled Iowa State within 23-16 with 12:44 left in the game. It was Becht’s 17th touchdown pass this season, breaking Brock Purdy’s record of 16 for a freshman.

Iowa State's Rocco Becht passes against Texas during Saturday's Big 12 Conference game at Jack Trice Stadium.

Rushes didn’t work (nine rushing yards for the game), and that’s about the best way to sum up this fifth loss with next Saturday’s regular-season finale at Kansas State remaining.

Look at it like this: At least the six-win Cyclones will be in a bowl game, something that wasn’t even in the conversation at this time last season, so there’s that.

There’s also this: It’s been clear throughout this solid season that the Cyclones pass better than they run. That fact was glaring Saturday night.

More: Texas football defeats Iowa State, 26-16, in crucial Big 12 matchup for the Cyclones

This was another of those situations where fans may wonder why Iowa State stuck so long with the rush.

It’s not coach Matt Campbell’s deal to throw on every down – and that’s despite gaining just five rushing yards during the first half.

The longest first-half rush was 6 yards by Eli Sanders. Becht’s first-half rushing total was negative-8 yards.

That’s not surprising. Longhorn opponents rushed for an average of just 90.1 yards a game. That’s ninth-best nationally against the run. “It’s going be the best defensive line we’ve played all season,” Becht said last week.

He was right.

I wondered, too, if Iowa State would be more concerned with playing solid in the secondary than rushing the quarterback

Well, the Cyclones did a little of both.

The first half included four Quinn Ewers sacks – two by junior Joey Petersen, and one each by Tyler Onyedim and Trent Jones.

The sacks were not just because linemen got the best of the offensive players in front of them, but because each time, Ewers’ very good receivers were covered.

How’s this for a bit of Longhorn luck ...

After Xavier Worthy’s 86-yard punt return into the end zone was negated by a blocking in the back penalty, the Longhorns drove to Iowa State’s 35-yard line with 37 seconds left in the half.

Texas was at the Iowa State 27 until quarterback Quinn Ewers was called for intentional grounding.

Then on fourth down at the 32, 7 seconds left in the half, and Texas attempting a field goal ...

The kick was no good. But the Longhorns called a timeout before the ball was snapped.

After Iowa State called a timeout, Bert Auburn’s do-over, a 50-yarder, gave Texas a 6-3 halftime lead.

If you’re an Iowa State fan, the field goal beat the touchdown alternative, I guess. Especially when the Longhorns were close to scoring after they thought they’d scored on the punt return.

Chase Contreraz’s streak was very nice while it lasted.

The Cyclone kicker made his 12th field goal in a row, a 45-yarder in the first quarter. He missed to the left on his second attempt, a 51-yarder in the second quarter.

Iowa State’s record for consecutive field goals is 15, by Andrew Mevis (2021) and Cole Netten (2015-16).

Contreraz has been rock-solid after transferring from Nebraska. Nine of his field goals have been from 40 yards or longer. The senior started his Cyclones career with a 56-yarder in the opener against Northern Iowa.

I always like to watch the metaphorical passing of the leadership baton

That’s the seniors. That’s including five who started inside Jack Trice Stadium for the final time Saturday – tight end Easton Dean, left guard Jarrod Hufford, receiver Dimitri Stanley, linebacker Gerry Vaughn and cornerback T.J. Tampa.

“What this senior class has done is nothing short of remarkable,” Campbell said. “This group has handled hard better than any group of kids that I have dealt with – at least here – the last eight years.

“You have to have great senior leadership to persevere through hard things, because it’s still the way of the world. It’s what does a veteran in that locker room say? What do they believe?

“Some of them have gone through adversity. Some of them have gone through adversity this fall. The character and resiliency they have handled – either their own situation or some of the challenges that have come our way – has been nothing short of remarkable.”

They’re leaving at a time when the program’s future appears bright, and get this: 15 freshmen and sophomores have started throughout the season.

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 51st year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, on X @RandyPete, and at DesMoinesRegister.com/CyclonesTexts

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State football comes up short in entertaining game vs. Texas