Peterson: Iowa State football and 'by committee' could go together like quarterback and tailback

AMES – All college football programs have surprise announcements – like when walk-ons have been awarded full scholarships. Rarely do they rise to the level where it’s big news.

Stuff like that happens everywhere, but when Iowa State sprung the news last week that hard-working walk-on Ben Nikkel, a defensive back, had earned a scholarship for the 2023 season – well, that’s the kind of emotional rush Matt Campbell’s program needed.

One of two schools (Iowa being the other) in college football’s largest division currently involved in an "athletes betting on games" investigation, the Cyclones needed a shot of positive energy. They needed a reason to cheer and hug a teammate who, essentially for free, was a valuable special teams player.

More: Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock, three other starters charged in state's gambling investigation

That was a neat diversion to some of the other news circling the program – like who will start at the two most important offensive positions.

Who’s QB1, and who’s RB1?

We may not know before the Sept. 2 opener against Northern Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium. And even then, what we see certainly could change the following Saturday against Iowa, also at Jack Trice Stadium.

Will Rocco Becht or JJ Kohl be the quarterback? Is Cartevious Norton, Eli Sanders or AJ Harris the primary running back? We have to assume Jirehl Brock is out of the mix for now, considering he hasn’t practiced with the team during fall camp and was charged in the state's gambling probe Thursday.

People outside the program might be surprised to learn that the man making those decisions doesn’t seem to be in a major toot.

Will Rocco Becht (pictured) be Iowa State's starting quarterback in the season-opening game against Northern Iowa, or will it be JJ Kohl?

As a matter of fact, he even brought up the shared-position thing while talking with reporters Wednesday. Here’s what he said:

“If you look at our (coaching) past – go back to University of Toledo and certainly when Joel (Lanning) was here with us, and you’ve seen us play multiple players in single games — that’s certainly not out of the question. Those are things where you evaluate that as we move forward.”

He’s got just short of three weeks to evaluate not only Becht and Kohl but also late-arriving Butte College transfer Tanner Hughes.

“Today, if we were playing a game, all three players would go into the football game,” Campbell said. “Is that where we’re at as we continue to move through camp? That’s why you have practice in camp and continue to watch it.”

Indeed, and as for running back, let’s start with re-introducing the primary candidates:

Norton and Sanders at least have some Iowa State experience, while Harris played sparingly last season at Stanford. Carson Hansen and Abu Sama are true freshmen.

Norton showed some flashes of being very good in 2022, but injuries prevented enough of them. Sanders rushed for 91 yards last season against TCU and had 115 rushing yards in 2022’s final two games. He finished on a high.

More: Iowa State football looks to improve field goal unit, special teams

That’s at least where you start, I suspect.

“I would say I feel confident there’s five guys that could start on our football team right now at tailback,” Campbell said.

Who will be Iowa State's starting tailback in the Sept. 2 season-opening game against UNI at Jack Trice Stadium, Eli Sanders (seen here) or Cartevious Norton?

Norton, the coach said, is “pound for pound one of the strongest players in our program, and a guy truly (with) complete tailback tendencies.

“Eli Sanders has built off what he did those last two football games. Had a really good spring. He’s off to a really good start.

“It’s really helped AJ (Harris) to have a summer here. It helped him to dive into the playbook. He’s a physical football player. He can do a lot from pass protection, to the run game, and he’s also got really good hands.”

More: Peterson: Iowa State needs tailback Cartevious Norton to stay healthy this season

As for the freshmen, Campbell said, “both guys have come in and demanded to be in the competition. When that happens, that’s a huge positive.”

Multiple tailbacks in the same game – yeah, I can see that happening. Nothing wrong with having fresh backs, and given last season’s injuries at the position, it’s probably a good idea to alternate as much as the offense can withstand.

“Probably more than ever that you’ve seen us play, you can see tailback by committee, which is really good in my opinion,” Campbell said. “You’re going to have to practice great to be the first guy that steps on the field to be the starting tailback.”

My hunch is the same is true at quarterback.

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 51st year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, and on Twitter @RandyPete

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State's plan could be 'by committee' at quarterback, running back