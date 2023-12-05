Peterson: Some Iowa State fans 'meh' about Liberty Bowl, but like Jack Trice throwbacks

Memo to Iowa State football fans with that shrug-like “meh” feeling about facing the home team (again) in the Liberty Bowl:

In reality, this is the perfect setting for a team that has had six true freshmen starters and starts more underclassmen than seniors.

Memphis (9-3) will be good, but this 7-5 Iowa State team has played against a lot of good this season.

As for the location – my hunch is that Cyclone fans will make their presence felt inside the stadium and throughout the city in the days leading up to the 2:30 p.m. ESPN game on Dec. 29.

In 2017, beating the hometown team in this bowl was a springboard to the best days in Cyclone football history. With such a young team, the thought here is that Iowa State fans just might be on the doorstep of deja vu.

That 21-20 victory was the beginning of a 51-game run that included:

31 wins

Selections to the Alamo, Camping World, Fiesta and Cheez-It bowls.

Going from nowhere in the final 2017 College Football Playoff rankings to No. 10 in 2020.

Sure, you’d prefer to play someone else, not only because Memphis is the host team but also because you just want someone else. I get that.

Look at it this way: Any bowl game benefits this young team – and no, I’m not parroting former Iowa State coach Dan McCarney often saying “There’s no such thing as a bad bowl game.”

Some bowl games are better than others. Some locations are better than others. Some opponents are better than others.

In the case of Iowa State in the Liberty Bowl, you don’t think lineman Brendan Black, tight end Ben Brahmer, tailback Abu Sama, linebacker Jack Sadowsky and defensive backs Jamison Patton and Drew Surges − true freshmen who started this season – aren’t excited? I guarantee they are, these rookie contributors going to a bowl game.

That’s my half-dollar’s worth. Here’s what the Register’s Iowa State text group said and wondered after the Cyclones’ bowl announcement.

Will Iowa State wear the Jack Trice throwback uniforms like they did during the tribute game in October?

That’d be a great way to close out what’s been a year-long celebration of the Trice legacy. The story never can get enough national exposure.

This quote from ESPN "College GameDay" panelist Desmond Howard will forever stick with me:

“We like to hype up Rudy, and Rudy didn’t do a damn thing compared to Jack Trice, but we make movies about Rudy,” Howard said, referring to the Notre Dame walk-on’s attempt to play in a game for the Fighting Irish. “That’s how wrong it is.

“I could go to any Power Five school in the country, and I’d say a majority of the Black football players — they may know all the intricacies of the Rudy story, but if I said Jack Trice — they’d look at me like I had two heads.”

But about those uniforms ...

Iowa State senior associate athletics director Nick Joos said: “Good idea, but many of the uniforms didn’t make it through the TCU game and were damaged beyond repair, and we can’t get replacements made so it won’t be possible to wear them.”

Oh well, maybe Iowa State can wear them in the 2024 bowl game.

Home game for Memphis. Would rather play a better opponent

That was a common thought throughout the couple hundred text-group responses I received. I’m pretty sure Iowa State’s players aren’t of that mindset.

Memphis lost by a touchdown against No. 9 Missouri, a game in which quarterback Seth Henigan completed 31 of 47 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns.

Another game that tests Iowa State’s defense? Absolutely.

Memphis’s 39.7 points a game is seventh nationally. Its 301.7 passing yards a game is 13th. Henigan’s 293.0 passing yards average is 16th.

Again, this appears to be the perfect conclusion to Iowa State’s season of youth – or maybe even the beginning of what could be an even better 2024.

Iowa State could have its hands full with defending Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan.

We should be thankful after a 1-2 start to be going anywhere

That’s true, and especially after that 10-7 debacle at Ohio University. Did anyone really expect a seven-win season after that performance? I know of one person who didn’t, and there’s video evidence to prove it. I wonder what that person thinks now, by the way, about that crazy Campbell hotseat remark.

Would have preferred a warmer location

You’re not alone. I did the research. Against Georgia Tech in Iowa State's 1972 Liberty Bowl game, the kickoff temperature was 40 degrees. Against Tulsa in 2012, it was 47. In 2017 against Memphis, the opening-game temp was 40.

Heck, someone even wondered if Iowa State can ship in snow to Memphis, referring to how well the Cyclones played at Kansas State a couple weeks ago.

There’s nothing wrong with spending a few days in Memphis

Campbell mentioned Memphis barbecue during his Zoom press conference Sunday. I hear that’s good.

There’s a bunch of museums in or near downtown Memphis – like the National Civil Rights Museum, Memphis Music Hall of Fame, the Blues Foundation HOF, Elvis’ Graceland, the Rock n Soul Museum, the Blues Hall of Fame. And there’s also watching the ducks famously walking throughout the downtown Peabody Hotel.

If Iowa State can beat Kansas State in Manhattan at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, then it can compete with Memphis on its home field

That’s as good a place as any to wrap up this edition of What’s the Text Group Feel About the Bowl Game.

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 51st year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, on X @RandyPete, and at DesMoinesRegister.com/CyclonesTexts

