Peterson: Iowa State fans gush about Abu Sama and the special teams on the morning after

AMES - Jeremiah Cooper’s first career interception just happened to be the ultimate – a 58-yard pick six.

Chase Contreraz’s first field-goal attempt – perfection, from 56 yards with even a few yards to spare.

Tyler Perkins’ first punt of the season? A career-best 70-yarder that was downed at the 2-yard line.

Saturday’s 30-9 victory against Northern Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium Saturday wasn’t always a masterpiece, but when you’re coming off a 4-8 season that included losing eight of nine Big 12 Conference games – winning by any means is acceptable.

The fact that the Cyclones did it in such an impressive way – well, that’s at least hope for the return of positive results for this program that just three seasons ago played in the conference championship game.

Iowa State freshman running back Abu Sama became an instant fan favorite on Saturday against Northern Iowa.

That was my initial thought while watching a replay Sunday morning. Correctable mistakes, but mostly a bang-up way to start a season – especially considering all the youth that played.

“Unreal,” Contreraz said. “I don’t have any words for it. It’s crazy that was my first kick.”

First kick. First pick-six. Talk about setting a tone.

“Surreal,” was what new starting quarterback Rocco Becht called it. “I’m just going to take it day by day - play by play - and see where this season goes.”

What did The Des Moines Register’s Iowa State text-group say or ask during our weekly day-after session?

The coach Matt Campbell recipe – sound, effective running game with passing mixed in, including to the tight ends. Reminds me of two and three years ago.

Saturday certainly was the recipe for season-opening success, regardless of who was cooking up the game plan. With half of the 14 completions going to the tight ends – I see your point about two and three seasons ago.

That was when Charlie Kolar, Chase Allen, Dylan Soehner and Jared Rus were playing so well. The thing about them was that they not only were significant parts of the pass-catching offense, but they also were top-notch blockers. It wasn’t uncommon to see three on the field at the same time.

I’m not sure that any three-player combination of Easton Dean, Tyler Moore, Benjamin Brahmer and Gabe Burke are ready for something like that just yet.

On Saturday, however, it was clear that quarterback Rocco Becht has confidence in his tight ends.

The biggest question, still, is the offensive line. Did they play a combination of players, or are starters pretty well set?

It looks like the starters are set – with (from left to right) James Neal, Darrell Simmons, Jim Bonifas, Jarrod Hufford and Tyler Miller. They played a majority of the snaps, while Brady Petersen and Grant Treiber played, too, according to the participation list. Jake Remsburg will be eligible to play again on Oct. 14 at Cincinnati.

Whether the line, under new position coach Ryan Clanton, has improved – that’s still to be determined.

The Week 1 reaction: Iowa State’s offensive line showed improvement. We’ll know more after the non-conference season.

On a cruise in Portugal with about a dozen other Cyclones. What positions were better than expected, as expected, or not as good as expected?

You’re on a cruise, and you’re asking about Iowa State football? That’s Fan of the Year-like loyalty, in my book.

Better than expected: That’d be special teams that included a 56-yard field goal from Contreraz, punt returns of 21 and 39 yards Jaylin Noel, a 55-yard kickoff return by Myles Purchase, Perkins' bomb of a punt, and three of the Cyclones' five kickoffs going into the end zone.

Yes, it was hot on the field Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium.

As expected: The running backs. We knew Cartevious Norton was good. We saw how good true freshman Abu Sama can become.

Not as good as expected: I can’t put anything in this category. There was something good from all position groups.

And in the surprising department: Let’s go with Jeremiah Cooper returning an interception into the end zone. The Cyclones haven’t had a lot of those in recent seasons.

Is Abu Sama the next great 1,000-yard Iowa State running back?

No one’s hanging that on the true freshman from Southeast Polk just yet. Can he be better than the running backs that played after Breece Hall – Jirehl Brock, Norton and Eli Sanders?

Maybe, but he must stay free from serious injury. As for the 1,000-yard part of your question …

That’s a toughie. Norton is a true sophomore and Sanders is a redshirt sophomore. For anyone at this very competitive and youthful position that will be tough, given that Campbell’s thing is to rotate running backs whenever possible.

If someone is hot, obviously he’s playing until he’s not. That was the case with Hall. He was so good that he had to play. I’m not sure the 2023 Cyclones have that type of back – just yet.

Does a QB1 and RB1 emerge, or will they both be a shared position against the next opponent?

Uh, that’d be Iowa in the Cy-Hawk game, Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Jack Trice Stadium (on FOX). It’d be surprising if Campbell and his staff tweak the opening game lineup a ton, if any, unless there are injuries.

Quarterback Rocco Becht certainly did nothing to lose his starting job. True freshman J.J. Kohl played well in his college debut, but not well enough to become the starter yet, or even share equal time.

Once getting over the excitement about Sama’s first college game – there’s no reason to believe that he’ll suddenly leap ahead of Norton on Saturday.

Sama had an eye-popping 40 yards on six carries – a 6.7-yard average per handoff. Campbell said there were a couple plays where a well-executed cut could have meant even more yards. That will come with more experience.

Who starts against the Hawkeyes? I’d be surprised if it wasn’t Norton.

Did Campbell hold back the offense in the second half?

Let’s just say the Nate Scheelhaase’s offense didn’t get too far into the playbook. There were no “trick” plays, unless you’d call a trick play Becht quarterback-sneaking on fourth-and-goal for a touchdown – after taking an under-the-center snap.

Often, the Cyclones line up with the quarterback behind the center – not directly under him – in those situations. Is that a Scheelhaase switcheroo?

Stay tuned.

It’s apparently a good thing to have a special teams coach.

I don’t think anyone disagrees with Campbell's off-season hire of Jordan Langs.

