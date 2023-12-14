Peterson: Iowa State cornerback T.J. Tampa has a big decision to make regarding the Liberty Bowl

AMES – Decisions. Decisions. Decisions.

Remember when we weren’t asking questions about who’s playing and who’s not playing in bowl games?

Remember when players considered it a big deal to play in a postseason football game?

Remember the days when even stars figured they needed as many games on their resume as they could get, just in case professional scouts hadn’t seen enough?

That’s changed in this world where personal trainers and agents often call the shots. It’s changed since college players have become so much bigger, faster and stronger that every play could result in a career-ending injury, or at least an injury that could endanger their NFL Draft status.

Yes, unfortunately, college football is as violent today as it’s ever been.

That’s the environment we’re in now, and I get it. For some, there’s just too darn much at risk, unless you’re competing in the College Football Playoff.

Just where does Iowa State stand in this situation ahead of the Dec. 29 Liberty Bowl?

Coach Matt Campbell said Thursday that’s still officially uncertain. Although I’m guessing he has a hunch as to who might consider sitting out and who won't.

Iowa State cornerback T.J. Tampa has a decision to make -- to play in the Liberty Bowl or to opt out.

“Probably the only guy that is in that mode is T.J., and we really haven’t gotten into those conversations yet,” Campbell said about All-American cornerback T.J. Tampa. “At the point in time that we need to, we will.”

I could envision Tampa seriously considering it. He’s already been invited to play in the Senior Bowl, where workouts leading up to the game are more combine-like than practice. And by the way, NFL.com ranks him as that game’s 19th-best prospect.

What more does he have to prove after becoming a third-team Associated Press All-American?

A Pro Football Focus mock draft this week had Tampa going to the Eagles with the first-round’s final pick. According to that respected website:

“His long arms show up in the nine forced incompletions he’s recorded this season. He doesn’t play as much press coverage as one might expect for a player of his measurables, but his time spent in off-coverage has only improved his instincts.”

In that vein, the surprise will be if he plays in the Liberty Bowl, not if he opts out. That’s very similar to running back Breece Hall’s 2021 Cheez-It Bowl decision – to play or not to play.

A junior, Hall decided not to play. The Jets picked him in the draft’s second round, making him the first running back selected that year.

“For Breece a couple years ago – simple decision,” Campbell said Thursday. “T.J., probably is really close to that. What’s the player want to do? What’s the family want to do? We’re going to support what’s best for our player.

“It’s a whole person and a whole entity decision. We’ve got great kids that really want to play, and sometimes, you’ve got to be the one that says “Hey listen, this probably isn’t in your best interest.”

Look around nationally. Passing on bowl games – that’s happening everywhere. The headliner of this 2023 Opt-Out Class, for now, is North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, who mock drafts project as a top-five pick. A redshirt sophomore, he’s chosen to work out for the draft and forking over the rest of his eligibility instead of playing in the Duke's Mayo Bowl against West Virginia.

New York Jets running back Breece Hall opted out of playing in the Cheez-It Bowl with Iowa State in 2021.

There’s also Iowa State’s 13 transfer portal entries, of whom the most significant are running backs Cartevious Norton and Eli Sanders.

Neither made the trip to Kansas State for the regular season’s final game. Neither was needed after true freshman Abu Sama stole the show. Maybe they saw the writing on the depth chart.

Probably.

Their departure means Sama suddenly becomes as close to an every-down back as the offense allows. Let’s not forget that he’s coming off a 16-carry, 276-yard rushing game against Kansas State in which the former Southeast Polk star busted touchdown runs of 77, 71 and 60 yards.

He did that in ankle-deep snow. There’s no snow in the forecast for the bowl game, which takes place in Memphis.

Cyclones Rocco Becht, Jaylin Noel, J.R. Singleton and Myles Purchase were available for interviews Thursday. Because of that, I presume they’re Liberty-bound.

I presume the same for everyone else, with Tampa being the possible exception.

“I still think these bowl games are such huge opportunities for seniors to showcase their ability,” Campbell said.

He brought up former Cyclone linebacker Jake Hummel, who used his four tackles and an interception in the Cheez-It Bowl against Clemson, to enhance his resume – and sign with the same agent with whom tight end teammate Charlie Kolar signed.

“Charlie’s agent came to see Charlie play, and ended up leaving (the game) signing Jake,” Campbell said. “He played so well in that game, that it elevated his stock incredibly.”

Tampa’s stock already is elevated. He did that through hard work and dedication. No one should blame him if he chooses not to play.

“The higher you are to being a high-end draft pick – you’ve really got to make a smart decision on what’s best for you and your future,” Campbell said.

He’s given his all for the program and the fans that follow it. What more can you ask?

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 51st year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, on X @RandyPete, and at DesMoinesRegister.com/CyclonesTexts

