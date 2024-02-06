Peterson: Iowa State basketball at Texas on Tuesday as Big 12 gets crazier by the moment

AUSTIN, Texas – What are the odds of 14th-ranked Iowa State having a normal college basketball game on Tuesday night? Depends how you define normal. The Big 12 is far from a humdrum, no-drama conference, you’ve probably heard.

Let’s see, as we near the halfway point of what has been, and will continue to be, one heck of a grueling conference grind, we’ve seen and heard:

Kansas State’s ridiculous accusations that Iowa State filmed dead-ball huddles in the same game that one of coach Jerome Tang’s staffers cursed out an Iowa State student manager who was mopping the floor under a basket.

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson told us after losing against Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum that his players “peed down their legs.”

Iowa State forward Hason Ward (24) scores against Baylor on Saturday night.

A cop led the ever-popular Juicy Wiggle during a Hilton Coliseum timeout – and Kansas coach Bill Self laughed about it as his team trailed Iowa State in a game the Cyclones won 79-75.

Baylor coach Scott Drew was ejected after receiving his second technical in Saturday night’s Iowa State game for reasons that were not explained to media (likely for repeatedly venturing way too far out of the coaches’ sideline area). Not explaining something is common practice in this new Big 12; the people who work there don’t exactly major in transparency. I’m still waiting for the conference’s response to Tang’s Iowa State spying accusations. And yes, I’ve sent multiple requests for comment.

The biggest gut-punch was when Iowa State’s Milan Momcilovic celebrated what the Cyclones thought was a walk-off, game-winning 3-pointer against Baylor. After further review, the video showed that the shot was released a split-second too late.

More: Peterson: Iowa State basketball's gutsy performance at Baylor falls just short

So one can only imagine what might happen during Tuesday’s Iowa State-Texas game that’s on the Longhorn Network at 7 p.m. If something crazy can happen in the Big 12, it darn sure will.

I have additional thoughts after Saturday’s 70-68 loss at Baylor’s new arena, where its cozy, loud and steep.

Let’s start with something positive – an impressive road-game scoring run

It’s one thing to do it in front of the home crowd, but 20-0 in Baylor’s new arena that was packed to the rafters and extremely boisterous? That was eye-popping.

Six players contributed, also impressive. Curtis Jones had six of the points. Milan Momcilovic had four. Rob Jones was 3-for-4 from the free-throw line (more on that later).

The ball was moving. Shots were falling. Iowa State scored 14 consecutive points after Drew was ejected with 11:20 left in the game and his team leading by seven.

If something like that can happen against Baylor’s zone, which was solid throughout the game, it can happen Tuesday at Texas (4-5, 15-7).

More: College basketball rankings: Big 12 teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 on Feb. 5

OK, now for the bricks – also known as faulty free-throw shooting

In three Big 12 losses, the 5-3, 16-5 Cyclones are 43-of-68 from the line (an unsightly 63% success rate). The most glaring statistic was what happened last Saturday night. Losing by two points after missing 13-of-32 free throws – you can do the math, but that isn’t good.

While Rob Jones was solid from the line during the scoring spree, he was 1-for-6 the rest of the game. Before going too far with the negative, Rob Jones contributes in many other ways. He’s the enforcer near the basket. At 6-foot-10, he runs the floor like a guard. He leads the team with 20 blocked shots.

And his work to improve his free-throw shooting is never-ending.

“I try to make 100 to 150 a day,” Jones told reporters during the off-season. “I try to go on streaks of 10 in a row, that kind of puts that pressure on me to make the ninth one. It’s about seeing the ball go in the hoop every time I shoot it.”

There’s a fine line about trying to improve. If you’re coach T.J. Otzelberger, do you stress shooting more free throws in practice and possibly run the risk of players over-thinking, or do you do keep in the same routine?

“More than anything, when it comes to free throws, our guys put a lot of time in every day,” the coach said at practice Monday afternoon.

The Register caught up with him in the lobby at their downtown Austin hotel, where the team stayed Sunday and Monday nights.

“We’re doing them at the end of practice – when we’re fatigued,” he continued. “We have all the confidence in the world for our guys to step up and make those shots down the stretch. We’ve just got to do a better job converting them.

"Our guys are highly competitive; they want to win," Otzelberger said. "Down the stretch of games, it's an important component. We'll keep working at it. We'll be better for it."

Iowa State's Milan Momcilovic (22) and his teammates briefly celebrate after Momcilovic's last-second 3-point shot against Baylor on Saturday. Officials checked the video replay and ruled that the shot was released after the buzzer, and Iowa State lost 70-68.

Tamin Lipsey must be involved

That was never more evident than against Baylor. His first half went like this: zero shots, one steal and two fouls. The Cyclones trailed by 12 during the team’s top scorer’s ineffective first 20 minutes, then played significantly better during his eight-point second half.

The most recent game aside, the former Ames High School star is Iowa State’s most consistent player. He came into the Baylor game averaging 13.9 points. He was a 37% three-point shooter. The Cyclones need all the Tamin Lipsey they can get.

“The zone that Baylor played − it’s harder when you’re on the top of the floor, like Tamin is,” Otzelberger said. “There’s always a body in front if you, which prevented him from being able to get in the paint as much, or getting the looks that he normally gets.”

Part of the problem was that Iowa State’s inside players had trouble making point-blank shots. The more they missed, the more Baylor attention on perimeter defense.

“We went inside early in the game; our front-line guys had opportunities,” Otzelberger said. “If we convert those early, now it collapses the zone and opens some things up for Tamin.

“We know he’s an important part of our offense. It’s my job to make sure he’s highly involved.”

Iowa State's Tamin Lipsey (3) goes airborne as he attempts a shot against Baylor during Saturday's game in Waco, Texas. Iowa State lost 70-68.

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 52nd year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, on X @RandyPete, and at DesMoinesRegister.com/CyclonesTexts

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State basketball needs more from top scorer Tamin Lipsey