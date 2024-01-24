Peterson: Iowa State basketball has a lot to consider about Tamin Lipsey's return

AMES − How much will Iowa State men's basketball MVP Tamin Lipsey play during a critical Hilton Coliseum week that starts with Wednesday’s 8 p.m. game against Kansas State and ends with Saturday's 12:30 p.m. game against No. 8 Kansas?

Does the sophomore point guard with the sprained left shoulder play this week at home, rest the following week when there is no mid-week game, then re-evaluate his minutes situation before a Lone Star State road trip starts at Baylor on Feb. 3 and ends at Texas three nights later?

What’s in Lipsey’s best interest? What’s best for the team? If he’s good to go, then he’ll play against Kansas State. If not, then Keshon Gilbert and Curtis Jones will run the offense – like they did in last Saturday’s win at TCU.

It’s really not that complicated. Honestly, this is classic use of that one-game-at-a-time cliché that makes people cringe. Only in this instance, it makes perfect sense.

Will a sprained left shoulder prevent Iowa State team leader Tamin Lipsey from playing Wednesday against Kansas State?

“We’re looking at one game (Wednesday night), and we have to do whatever we can to give ourselves the best chance to win,” coach T.J. Otzelberger said after practice Tuesday. “If Tamin’s healthy, we’ll go with him. We have to do what’s best for him, regardless of what’s coming at us.

“Right now, our focus is our opportunity (Wednesday) night.”

Good point.

Otzelberger isn't thinking beyond Wednesday right now. He's not thinking about the regular-season closing stretch (after Saturday's Kansas game) that includes six ranked opponents over the final 11 games.

The only game T.J. is focused on is Kansas State. No ifs, ands or questionable left shoulders. If Lipsey and the team’s medical staff say he can play, then by golly he’ll play on Wednesday.

“Handling success and handling adversity are what’s really important in this league,” the coach said. “Every night out, it’s a hard-fought game, whether it’s home or road.”

If Lipsey can withstand some pain and has decent range of motion, look for him to be on the court, where the Cyclones will be playing in front of a robust student gathering for the first time since Dec. 21. For those fans, Wednesday is a warm-up act before the mighty Jayhawks come to town on the weekend.

“He deserves the right to feel at his best to be out there,” Otzelberger said Tuesday. “If he is, he’ll go. If he’s not, we’ll continue to evaluate as we move forward.”

There’s no use pushing the button if the button’s not ready to be pushed, regardless of where the game is being played and regardless of who we're talking about (a guy who averages 14.5 points and 5.6 assists a game).

Iowa State's Keshon Gilbert played well during Tamin Lipsey's absence in last Saturday's win at TCU.

This is the Big 12, where all games are big. It’s not like the NCAA Tournament selection committee's analytics will change a ton based on one outcome or two.

This isn’t brain surgery. If he’s healthy, he’ll play. If he’s not, he won’t.

“Tamin brings a lot of high energy,” teammate Tre King said Tuesday. “He’s very tough-nosed and is always in the middle of something. He has a sense of physicality, especially on the ball. I always tell him when we’re on defense, it starts with you.

“With him, we’re very calm and very poised through all things. Without him, (like) at times in the TCU game, there were plays that got a little frantic and led to some turnovers − especially toward the end.”

Without him, Iowa State built a big lead last Saturday at TCU, then held on for a one-point win.

“Hopefully guys developed confidence from the game,” Otzelberger said. “We had three or four guys that probably played their best game as a Cyclone to date. That’s a great sign for our program.

“With Tamin out, they really wanted to uphold that standard. You heard guys talking about 'I want to make that energy play that Tamin makes, get the rebound he gets, (and) the loose ball.'”

With him, they’ve won. Without him, they won – and on the road, at that.

“It’s a confidence-booster,” King said. “We’ve heard a lot of talk from people in the outside world, saying we’re just a home team, and we’re only going to play well in Hilton.

“We took it personally. We took it as a statement game, an opportunity to show people that we can play at a high level anywhere.

“Even though Tamin was down, we had a lot of guys step up. That gave us encouragement that we’re very deep as a team. Anybody can step up at any point in time, regardless of what the circumstances are.”

After all, this is the Big 12, the nation’s meanest and best college basketball conference, where seven teams are among the coaches’ Top 25, and where 10 are included the top 50 of the Ken Pom ratings.

“It’s a gauntlet,” King said. “It’s always been a gauntlet, even now more so than ever, with the addition of four teams.”

