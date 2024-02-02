Peterson: Iowa State basketball can make another Big 12 statement – this time, on the road

AMES – In case you hadn’t noticed, Iowa State men’s basketball is pretty darn good. Make that very good – at least at home, where it beat top-10 teams Houston and Kansas. So that right there means something.

And you were concerned that all those cupcakes T.J. Otzelberger’s team played during the preseason were more about stat- and record-padding than preparing a team for the grind in college basketball’s best conference?

At 5-2 in the Big 12, this 11th-ranked team is headed toward at least being mentioned in the same sentence as the Sweet 16 season in Otzelberger’s first year after inheriting a program that went 2-22.

I’m not saying this is a Sweet 16 team. The NCAA Tournament is about matchups, and during that magical 2020-21 season the Cyclones’ early matchups just happened to be favorable.

The Sweet 16 team went 3-6 at Big 12 venues. That’s where this current Texas two-step of a road trip comes in – Saturday against 21st-ranked Baylor at 7 p.m. on ESPN2, and then at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Texas on its Longhorn Network.

Win two and Iowa State continues to be the talk of the Big 12. A split is good, too. Even oh-for-two won’t be a deal-breaker when the NCAA Tournament selection committee huddles to pick 2024’s 68-team field.

Why? Remember, the motto in the nation’s best conference is to win your home games, and then steal a win or two on the road.

Iowa State's Curtis Jones likes what he sees during the Jan. 27 victory over Kansas at Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones' next two games are at Baylor and at Texas.

So that’s the narrative during these two games in four days in the state of Texas, and first is at Baylor’s first-season arena. Iowa State won last season at the previous home of the Bears − the Ferrell Center − so there’s that.

“Last year was last year,” Otzelberger said. “It was great that we had the win that we had. That should give some of the older guys the confidence that we can go there and win. But other than that, the players are different, the team is different, the game’s different and the timing is different.”

Even on the road and in a new arena, is there another Iowa State statement to be made? Like what happened against Houston and then two weeks later against Kansas?

“It would show that we can play consistently on the road,” Curtis Jones said after practice Thursday when asked about a successful road trip. “We’ve got one road win so far (at TCU), but if we get two or one win this road trip, I think it will prove that we can win on the road.”

Iowa State men's basketball head coach T.J. Otzelberger, middle, is congratulated by athletics director Jamie Pollard after the Cyclones beat Kansas on Jan 27 at Hilton Coliseum.

But the way this crazy-great Big 12 is going, you never know what’s going to happen when venturing out of comfort zones. Ask the players from newcomer UCF, which beat Kansas in Orlando, then won at Texas a week later.

And ask Kansas, which looked at the statistics before playing at Hilton Coliseum last week, noticed iffy 3-point Cyclones shooting and focused its defense elsewhere. All Iowa State did in that game was make 14 of its 28 three-point attempts.

“We’re just going to take the threes that come to us,” Jones said. “If they’re good threes, we’re taking them. Everybody got into the action in that game – with the threes.”

Five players made three-pointers against the Jayhawks, including four by Tre King, and three each from Milan Momcilovic and Jones.

That day – against Kansas, and away from its cozy Allen Fieldhouse – showed that anything that can happen on the road.

“We just came off a game where we shot 14-for-28 from 3,” Otzelberger said Thursday. “That can happen on any given night, when you’ve got it going.”

It can happen against the Cyclones, too. In the Big 12, don’t get too high when 3-pointers splash nets, and don’t get too low with the misses.

“We’ve got to keep our heads down, keep our focus on the task at hand, and have a great practice the next day,” Otzelberger said. “You know in this league that you have to mentally prepare. You know adversity is coming. It’s coming in a possession, in a play, in a game, or in a stretch of games.

“We’ve seen that the last couple years, so we’re mentally prepared, knowing that adversity is around the corner. When it is, we’re going to embrace it and hit it head on.”

In this conference, that’s called life on the road.

“You prefer not to have adversity, but when you coach in this league and you compete and play, it’s going to happen,” Otzelberger said. “You have to expect it to happen. And when it does, you have to be better for it. You can’t flinch. You can’t curl up and run away. You’ve got to attack it head on.”

Especially in the Big 12, which has eight teams ranked in the coaches' Top 25. Especially when playing on the road.

“Every game is competitive and played at a super high level,” Jones said. “Every possession matters. I guess that’s the case everywhere, but it seems like it really matters (in the Big 12).”

