Peterson: Expect the unexpected— it's time for Kansas vs. Iowa State basketball at Hilton Coliseum

AMES – Will it be another one of those Iowa State-Kansas instant classics, when these two rivals hit the Hilton Coliseum court on Saturday?

Maybe, if the Cyclones somehow can keep 7-foot-2 Hunter Dickinson from dominating the paint, make point guard Dajuan Harris less crafty, limit Jayhawks scoring runs that you just know will happen, and shoot lights out.

Translated: T.J. Otzelberger’s team needs to play as perfect as it’s played during a 12-0 homecourt run this season, which certainly is possible in the 12:30 p.m., game that CBS is televising nationally.

We’ve seen it before in this, Iowa State’s fiercest Big 12 rivalry game. Wouldn’t be a surprise if we see it again Saturday, in a game in which students pitched tents to get ready for even before Wednesday’s 78-67 victory against Kansas State was complete.

Here are some of the things that make this rivalry so intense.

∎We’ve seen refs publicly reprimanded and suspended for poor officiating -- during a 2013 game in which Kansas’ Jeff Withey played the final 30 seconds with six fouls.

∎There’s been loyal fans who do unthinkable things they’d never do outside the basketball arena.

Iowa State's Tamin Lipsey must have an all-around high-level game to beat Kansas.

∎Remember the time an Iowa State-Kansas game was so physical, that former Cyclones star Georges Niang left the game with 1:23 remaining, blood dripping from his right eye, after taking a charge under the basket against the Jayhawks in the 2014 Big 12 Tournament?

∎Technical fouls on coaches and players. Trash talking from the moment visiting teams walk onto the floor, regardless if the game’s played at Hilton or Allen Fieldhouse.

∎The 2017 game in which Deonte Burton, Monte Morris and Naz Mitrou-Long combined for 76 points in a 92-89 Cyclones win at Kansas. The 2001 game in which Kantrail Horton made a bailout, 35-foot 3-point shot in Iowa State’s 79-77 win.

Students are camping out before Saturday's Iowa State-Kansas game at Hilton Coliseum

∎ESPN’s “College GameDay” was in Ames the Saturday of the 2015 game won by Iowa State, 86-81.

∎Bill Self coaching against the Cyclones’ Wayne Morgan, Greg McDermott, Fred Hoiberg, Steve Prohm and Otzelberger since taking over at Kansas for Roy Williams before the 2003-04 season.

∎A Cyclones team featuring Gary Thompson beating Kansas and Wilt Chamberlin 39-37 in Ames in 1957.

∎Hilton Magic vs. The Phog.

Iowa State-Kansas.

Oh Lordy, I can’t wait.

Kansas coach Bill Self is always popular with Iowa State fans.

Wednesday’s victory against Kansas State, in which Wildcats coach Jerome Tang went freak-out to Otzelberger in the postgame handshake line, was just the appetizer.

This is the main event, the eighth-ranked Jayhawks (coaches’ poll) against No. 18 Iowa State.

“Our fan base and our community -- they don’t like Kansas, so that gets passed down to us," Iowa State point guard Tamin Lipsey said after practice Friday. "It’s always a competitive game, in a great atmosphere.

“They’re always a top team in the country and the league. That’s why it’s such a fun game. They bring good competition."

Lipsey played in this game three times last season – including the Cyclones' 68-53 victory at Hilton Coliseum during a game in which, as a true freshman, had an eye-popping statistical line that included nine points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in 32 minutes.

This season’s true freshman star, 6-foor-7 Milan Momcilovic, will be experiencing Cyclones-Jayhawks ear-piercing fan enthusiasm for the first time.

“I’m expecting loud,” he said Friday. “That Houston game (a 57-53 ISU victory) wasn’t completely packed -- there was a storm. The Iowa game – we kind of killed them (a 90-65 win). The crowd never got involved. I expect a closer game and a great atmosphere this time.”

How loud the crowd gets is up to the players. First, they must contain Kansas’ pick-and-roll featuring Dickinson dropping toward the basket. It depends on keeping Kevin McCullar, K.J. Adams and Harris from going off offensively.

“It’ll be interesting to see how (Iowa State) handles the high-low game,” CBS college basketball analyst Bill Raftery told me after the Cyclones’ Friday practice. “Defensively, Iowa State is so good mentally. They can take away that first and second option so well. They can force opponents out of their game.”

That’s Iowa State’s plan. Slap on as much defensive pressure as it can. Force Kansas into turnovers. Make Dickinson uncomfortable.

“He’s a tremendous offensive player,” Otzelberger said, then mentioned such traits as being a low-block scorer, catching the ball deep in the paint, efficiently passing out of the low post, and keeping defenses honest with 41% 3-point shooting accuracy.

We’ll know by mid-afternoon how all that worked out. We’ll know a lot sooner about the enthusiastic intensity of the Hilton Coliseum crowd.

“With the geographic proximity, the history of their program, and the tradition of their program -- certainly our fans are excited for this game,” Otzelberger said. “It’s pretty neat to see outside Hilton Coliseum students with tents.

“We know how important it is to be at our best. For our fans and those that have come before us – this is a game that’s been on the books for a lot of years (since 1908). We take that to heart. It’s been evident in practice.”

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 52nd year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, on X @RandyPete, and at DesMoinesRegister.com/CyclonesTexts

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Pack your earmuffs: Iowa State basketball sets for battle with Kansas