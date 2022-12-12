Peterson: Former Iowa State football star Brock Purdy receives high praise from NFL legend Tom Brady

The jubilation resonating from Jack Trice Stadium’s South End Zone Club was from partying Iowa State football players. It was the team’s annual Christmas dinner, and of course TVs were on throughout the place. And of course the players were watching one of their own.

They were watching Brock Purdy become Sunday’s talk of the NFL universe.

First start for the San Francisco 49ers rookie. Against future Hall-of-Famer Tom Brady. Drama?

For the players assembled for the Sunday dinner it was. For Iowa State fans it was. And for Matt Campbell?

“Simply outstanding,” the Cyclones coach told me Sunday during the game. The guy who broke all of Iowa State's passing records walked off the field with a 35-7 victory against Tampa Bay. He became the first quarterback to beat NFL legend Tom Brady in his first start.

Mr. Irrelevant? Not anymore. Is there just the sliver of a chance the NFL draft experts got it wrong?

Everyone in talking about the rookie who outdueled the guy who many feel is the NFL’s best-ever quarterback.

Brock-tacular.

Former Iowa State Cyclone had a great game in his first NFL start Sunday. Against Tom Brady, no less.

Surprised? How dare I ask Campbell if anything Purdy does surprises him.

“You’ve seen it. I’ve seen it. Now the NFL is seeing it,” Campbell said. “It’s just real. I honestly thought this is what would happen. Every big moment, this kid has risen to the challenge. It’s who he is. It’s what made him who he is.”

Campbell didn’t have to remind me of that 48-42 victory at Oklahoma State in 2018, a game that became Purdy’s breakout. We’ll remember that one for a long time. The day Purdy turned an opportunity into a star-filled career that would include starting every game thereafter.

“We didn't know anything about him,” Cowboys coach Mike Gundy said at the next season’s Big 12 Media Days. “We certainly didn't expect for him to get into the game.”

Here’s what Oklahoma State cornerback A.J. Green said: “We didn’t know who he was. When he came off the bench, yeah, we’re thinking that we’re fixin' to rack up on takeaways with this guy right here. He came out and proved us wrong.”

A year later, Gundy said: “I think they’ve got a future NFL quarterback.”

We who were fortunate to be around Iowa State football the last four or five seasons figured Purdy had the potential to be a solid NFL quarterback. Maybe not a superstar, but solid.

On Sunday he was good enough to beat a future Hall of Famer in his first start.

If everything went San Francisco’s way, maybe Purdy could do something to put the 49ers within field-goal range at the end. Maybe, but you know about all those Brady comebacks.

Well, the NFL now knows about Purdy, too, and not just as the guy chosen last in the 2022 draft. I trust the NFL’s draft wisdom. If teams didn’t think Purdy was better than the 262nd pick, then so be it.

Brock Purdy had every reason to celebrate what he accomplished on Sunday.

But Sunday, against the G-O-A-T, there was a whole lot of relevance.

A three-touchdown lead in the first half, during which Purdy completed 14 of 18 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns? Oops. Almost forgot his rushing touchdown.

That’s right. Purdy 28, Brady 0. Just like they planned it, right?

“The Brock Purdy experience here in the Bay Area,” Fox-TV announcer Kevin Burkhardt said just before halftime.

“The birth of a folk hero,” one of the halftime show hosts said.

Multiple TV shots to the Purdy family showed tears of emotion. Brother Chubba looked so excited, you wondered if he was going to jump right out of the stadium.

Sure, it was just a half. There was more football to be played, but wait:

Brady threw a pick. Christian McCaffrey took a Purdy handoff 38 yards into the end zone. Suddenly it’s 35-zip, the rookie leads. He finished 16-for-21 for 185 yards, two passing TDs, one rushing TD and no interceptions.

Just manage the game. Just manage the game. Just manage the game. Don’t make a foolish mistake. Leave big plays up to the wonderful players around you. Just manage the game.

Let’s rewind for a moment to February 2018, when Iowa State, Central Florida and Boise State were Purdy’s only scholarship offers. Alabama suddenly upped his walk-on offer to a full scholarship, and you know how that can often go, right?

The Cyclones were now battling Alabama and Texas A&M for the former Glendale, Arizona, star. Campbell didn’t budge. He held firm against the biggies. He’s a tough Massillon, Ohio, kid. He knows a scrap when he sees one. No backing down. I’d love to see the dude (Campbell) at a poker table.

I caught up with Purdy after his Alabama visit, wondering just where the Cyclones stood.

“I want to go someplace where I can develop and get ready for the NFL," Purdy told me.

He was just as obliging then as he was throughout his great Iowa State career. When asked if he preferred playing immediately for whichever college he ended up choosing, he said:

"It'd be nice, I guess, but I know it might not be reality. It doesn't matter to me, as long as I can develop."

He envisioned being part of an Iowa State program that was trending upward. He hit it off with Campbell and the staff. Tough decision.

A week before signing day, Campbell slapped on the football version of a full-court press. He and four assistants hopped aboard a plane for one last recruiting pitch. Iowa State was all-in, despite who the competition was.

Everyone knew his decision after then-assistant Alex Golesh tweeted: “Boom.”

Boom again on Sunday.

“You played great,” Brady said as the two shook hands after the game. “Good job. Good going.”

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 51st year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, and on Twitter @RandyPete

