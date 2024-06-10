Peterson blasts 2 HRs to lead Curve over Flying Squirrels

RICHMOND, Va. – Dustin Peterson knocked a three-run homer and a solo shot in Altoona’s series-clinching 6-4 victory over the Richmond Flying Squirrels Sunday afternoon at The Diamond.

Joe Perez accounted for the first runs of the game with a two-run homer in the fourth inning. After two more singles in the inning against left-hander John Michael Bertrand, Peterson swatted a three-run homer to left to give the Curve a 5-0 lead at the time. Peterson added a solo homer in the ninth to preserve the lead.

It was Peterson’s fourth multi-homer game in his career and the second by a Curve batter this season (Aaron Shackelford, April 9).

After Richmond plated two unearned runs off Bubba Chandler in the fifth inning, the Curve bullpen held the line. Chandler tossed three innings and struck out a pair after Anthony Solometo opened the game with two scoreless frames. Chandler earned the win, his second of the season, and struck out a pair.

Eddy Yean tossed a pair of scoreless frames to hold ground the Flying Squirrels. Jack Carey earned his second save of the season, scattering four hits and two runs in relief.

Seven of the nine Curve batters picked up a hit in the win as the Curve banged out 10 hits in the series finale.

The Curve head back to Altoona and will host the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of Detroit Tigers, at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. Altoona will send right-hander Thomas Harrington to the mound against right-hander Austin Bergner for the SeaWolves.