Peterson: Big 12's expansion is big for basketball and Arizona-living conference fans

Big 12 basketball is the big winner of the conference’s most recent expansion. Not to mention Iowa State fans residing full- or part-time in the state of Arizona.

Yes, the nation’s best men's basketball conference got significantly better in recent days when Arizona, Arizona State and Utah came aboard to make this a 16-team league (for now) starting in the 2024-25 school year. Everyone looks at football first, and that’s understandable. But a conference that includes the basketball firepower that this new league will present?

Holy buckets.

Iowa State, shown here arriving for the 2020 Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, will be returning to the Valley of the Sun regularly under the re-configured Big 12 Conference.

Arizona basketball has a national championship trophy. It has 33 NCAA Tournament appearances. Kansas has four titles, Cincinnati and Oklahoma State have two each, and Utah and Baylor have one apiece. The 2024-25 version of the Big 12 had seven teams in last season’s final Top 25 NET rankings. When aggressive Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark mentioned basketball prominently at the most recent conference football media days, he wasn’t just talking to hear himself speak.

More: Arizona State, Utah join Big 12 after conference vote

"We do see the upside in basketball for all the right reasons,” he said. “We think it is undervalued, and there is a chance for us to double down as the No. 1 basketball conference in America. But football is the driver. We all know that."

Football is the driver. Of course it is. Let’s not forget men’s basketball, however. Just look at some of the coaches who could be on Hilton Coliseum’s visiting bench during the 2024-25 season or beyond:

Arizona State’s Bobby Hurley

Colorado’s Tad Boyle

UCF’s Johnny Dawkins

Houston’s Kelvin Sampson

Kansas’ Bill Self

Baylor’s Scott Drew

That’s heavy, folks. I can only imagine what the Hilton Coliseum ticket sales will be. And just think if basketball-only offers are made to Gonzaga and UConn?

“You certainly want to continue to be the top basketball league in the country, and so to do that, there’s a level of aggressiveness you have to have when you’re talking to other schools,” Cyclones men's basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “So for me, we want to continue to be in the best league in America. That’s what we’ve been in since we’ve been back.”

Divisions or no divisions in the Big 12?

Splitting up what will be 16 schools (so far) might be a way to go in some sports. Utah (in Salt Lake City) is 2,300 miles from UCF’s campus in Orlando, for example. That's a lot of travel and loss of school time for competition that could be during mid-week.

Iowa State regularly wrestles against Arizona State, even before the Sun Devils decided to join the Big 12.

Split up the eastern schools and the conference’s western faction, in sports other than football, men’s and women’s basketball, and possibly volleyball?

Who might be in the East? Let’s hypothetically go with Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, TCU, UCF and West Virginia. Hypothetically for the West let’s try Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Colorado, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Utah. If this works better with Oklahoma State in the East and TCU in the West, I can envision that, as well.

Arizona State seems in favor of that. At least that’s what it sounded like when university president Michael Crow (an ISU grad, by the way) and athletics director Ray Anderson spoke with reporters last week.

More: Peterson: Big 12 predictions include Texas and Oklahoma heading to the SEC on a high

“We're going to try to, in the Olympic sports, go to divisions and we'll probably do that in football as well,” Anderson said. “For travel, regionalization makes sense. But it really makes sense in the Olympic sports."

Later, likely in jest, he added: "I'm going to assign that to Jean Boyd,” he said, referring to the school’s deputy athletics director. “He can go to Morgantown, but send me to Texas and the rivalry with Arizona − and starting a new one with BYU and Utah and Colorado."

As for Iowa State fans ...

There are at least 4,500 Cyclones alumni living in Arizona, ISU alumni director Jeff Johnson told me. The new Big 12 seems a great boon for them – as well as the Iowa State alumni who join them during the winter months.

Other stats to consider about the Big 12 expansion: A school-record 140,759 undergraduate and graduate students registered for Arizona State classes in 2022, according to the university’s website. And Phoenix is the nation’s No. 11 TV market, according to the Nielsen ratings. Iowa State and its league rivals are going to be seen a lot more eyeballs.

We reached out to the Register’s Iowa State text-groupers who live in Arizona full-time or during winters. Here are some responses:

"I have season tickets to ASU and ISU football. Beautiful newly-renovated stadium. Attendance at their games has been pretty poor the last 3-4 years."

"A 38-year resident of Scottsdale. Frankly, I think ASU attendance figures will be better, given all the transplants out here."

"There's a loyal group of ISU fans that do game watches for both football and basketball at Bogey's Grill in Tempe. We live in Phoenix in the winter. I think it will be great."

The Big 12's western expansion seems "great" all the way around, except, of course, for schools that still haven't been able to escape the Pac-12.

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 51st year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, and on Twitter @RandyPete

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Big 12's western expansion is big for Iowa State's Arizona-living fans