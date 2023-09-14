Peterson: Big 12 predictions include Iowa State winning what Matt Campbell calls a “must-have”

ATHENS, Ohio − Matt Campbell said it. While talking about Ohio University, Saturday’s 11 a.m., opponent at Peden Stadium, in Athens, Ohio, Iowa State’s coach uttered words we rarely hear coaches say.

“It’s a must-have, especially before you get into the conference slate,” he said.

The eighth-season coach isn’t putting more pressure on his 1-1 team than is already there. It’s just reality:

Iowa State needs a victory against a very good MAC program. The Cyclones need a second “W,” because the following nine games will determine whether the team returns to the postseason or not.

“How do we respond from a loss?” Campbell said during this week’s press session. “How do you go on the road and handle yourself? How do you handle yourself in a tough environment? All those things are going to be on display.”

The next high-end quarterback to face Iowa State is Ohio's Kurtis Rourke.

At 2-1, Iowa State seemingly would have momentum going into next Saturday’s 3 p.m., Big 12 opener against Oklahoma State at Jack Trice Stadium. At 1-2, this team could have trouble reaching last season’s victory total – which was four.

At least the Cyclones have another standout defense to rely on – a unit that could be tested again Saturday.

In the first two games, Iowa State has faced a quarterback about whom NFL scouts were buzzing and a quarterback who transferred from Michigan to resurrect an offense.

Saturday, according to Cyclones coaches, is a third signal caller (Kurtis Rourke) that we’re told not only is pretty darn good but this time, he’s quite possibly the best the program has faced “in a long time,” Campbell said.

And here’s predicting that, for a third game in a row, a quarterback that coaches thought highly of won’t factor in who wins and who doesn’t win the game.

That’s the respect I have for this Iowa State defense, that leads the Big 12 against the pass – by a long way over Kansas.

First, it was Northern Iowa’s Theo Day. Then Cade McNamara, and now a quarterback that’s passed for 5,722 yards and 40 touchdowns in 27 games.

What’d The Register’s Iowa State text group have on its mind the past few days? Here’s a sampling.

Will we see Abu Sama more this week?

Fans wonder of Iowa State's Abu Sama will play more, on Saturday against Ohio.

The former Southeast Polk star has become a very popular player among Iowa State fans. Sama’s 4.6-yard per carry average is solid. He owns the team’s longest rush, a 26-yarder against Northern Iowa. He’s the fastest rusher on the team. He’s also No. 2 in the pecking order, behind veteran Cartevious Norton, who has shown flashes of being very good too. More Sama against Ohio? He’s averaging seven carries a game. It would not surprise me if he gets double-figure carries Saturday – maybe even a few around the end, where he can utilize his speed.

Do we have a long-pass game yet?

If Iowa State has a long passing game, then I’ve missed it. That’s not to say it won’t happen; it just hasn’t happened yet. The two longest passing plays have been a 36-yard catch and run by tight end Ben Brahmer against Northern Iowa, and a 16-yarder in the end zone to Jayden Higgins against Iowa. None of those are taking shots down the field. Cyclones quarterbacks have not been sacked, so protection appears solid. Maybe Saturday it’ll happen − shots down the field. Or maybe Iowa State is saving them for a week later in the Big 12 opener against Oklahoma State.

Given the start of conference play next, will J.J. Kohl play if Rocco doesn't show progress?

I suspect Campbell would like to get the true freshman some meaningful reps before starting the Big 12 slate, but so far, the scoreboard hasn’t exactly allowed that to happen. Fans frequently bring up the 2018 game in which Brock Purdy, then a true freshman, replaced Zeb Noland in what became his breakout game at Oklahoma State. If Campbell has the same confidence in Kohl that he had in Purdy that day, then something like that could happen.

The Breakdown

Iowa (1-1) at Ohio University (2-1)

Time, TV, line: 11 a.m., ESPNU, Iowa State by 3

WHERE IOWA STATE HAS THE EDGE: This is almost becoming a cliché, stating where the Cyclones have it over an opponent. The reality is, that the Cyclones will have the best defense on the field, regardless of the opponent this season. This defense is especially geared against the pass, which could be significant Saturday. Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke, Cyclones coaches say, will be the best signal-caller they’ve faced so far. In that respect, cornerback Jeremiah Cooper’s three interceptions (including a pick-6) lead the nation. Rourke has thrown just 13 interceptions in four seasons. This looks like classic strength vs. strength.

WHERE OHIO HAS THE EDGE: It’s not like the Cyclones’ offense has set the world on fire. Honestly, that side of the ball hasn’t been very good, and yes, we know they just faced the best defense they’ll see this season. Ohio’s defense won’t be as good as Iowa’s, but opponents have averaged just 236.3 yards a game, and only 4.1 yards a rush against them. This is the youngest Iowa State team Campbell has coached. How will it perform on the road for the first time?

PREDICTION: Iowa State gets the running game going – at least more so than during the first two Saturdays in which the rushing average of 110.5 yards isn’t something to brag about. Cartevious Norton becomes the first Cyclone with 100 rushing yards in a game since Jirehl Brock got 100 against Iowa in the second game last season. The Cyclones might even try a long passing play or two. IOWA STATE 34, OHIO 13

Saturday’s other Big 12 games

No. 15 Kansas State (2-0) at Missouri (2-0)

Iowan Chris Klieman leads Kansas State against Missouri in a key Big 12 vs, SEC matchup

Time, TV, line: 11 a.m., SEC Network, Kansas State by 4 ½

Prediction: Watch the quarterbacks in this game, Kansas State’s Will Howard and Missouri’s Brady Cook. Howard has completed 39 of 58 passes for 547 yards and five touchdowns in leading the Wildcats to blowout wins against Southeast Missouri and Troy. In those games, Chris Klieman’s team totaled 87 points. Cook is 31-for-40 for 376 yards and a pair of touchdowns while beating South Dakota by 25 and Middle Tennessee State by 4. If Howard isn’t on the national radar now, he will be after this one. KANSAS STATE 41, MISSOURI 27

Long Island University (0-2) at Baylor (0-2)

Time, TV, line: 11 a.m., ESPN+, No line

Prediction: This is classic buying a non-conference victory that the Bears dearly need. After losing against Texas State and Utah, coach Dave Aranda’s team needs this one, especially with Big 12 favorite Texas coming to Waco next Saturday. I didn’t see Baylor losing against Texas State, which it did 42-31. The Utah game was going to be a toughie even before Bears starting quarterback Blake Shapen suffered an MCL injury. He’s not playing for a while, however, 0-2 LIU should be a breeze for Aranda’s team, regardless of who’s behind center. BAYLOR 30, LIU 10

No. 16 Oklahoma (2-0) at Tulsa (1-1)

Time, TV, line: 2:30 p.m., ESPN2, Oklahoma by 28

Prediction: This should be a Sooners breeze, despite the game being played on the road. A tune-up for their Sept. 23 Big 12 opener (in their final Big 12 season) at Cincinnati? That’s how I’m looking at it. The rushing offense could need a boost. A passing offense that’s good, yet not great, has some polishing to do. Dillon Gabriel has been all right, but not all right enough for Oklahoma’s high quarterback standards. OKLAHOMA 42, TULSA 16

Villanova (2-0) at UCF (2-0)

Time, TV, line: 5:30 p.m., ESPN+, No line

Prediction: UCF will play the next four or so games with starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee on the sidelines, after injuring a leg late during last Saturday’s victory against Boise State. That means USF transfer Timmy McClain will lead the Knights against what can be a dangerous Villanova outfit, and then in early Big 12 games against Kansas State, Baylor and Kansas. McClain started nine games at USF before transferring. He knows his way around the position. This game could be close, at least until McClain and the rest of the offense figure each other out in something other than a practice situation. UCF 24, VILLANOVA 17

Miami (Ohio) (1-1) at Cincinnati (2-0)

Time, TV, line: 6 p.m., ESPN+, Cincinnati by 14

Prediction: Cincinnati has won an incredible 26 of its last 27 home games since 2019. The Bearcats proved they can win on the road, too, as evidenced by last week’s 27-21 victory at Pittsburgh. Sure, it’s early, but Corey Kiner leads the Big 12 with 258 rushing yards after two games, averaging an impressive 7.8 yards a rush. Quarterback Emory Jones has completed 37 of 49 passes for 470 yards and a Big 12-best seven touchdowns. Miami of Ohio, which opened the season with a 38-3 loss at Miami (FL) and a 41-28 win against UMass, might hang for a while. Cincinnati ultimately will win. CINCINNATI 31, MIAMI (OHIO) 27

South Alabama (1-1) at Oklahoma State (2-0)

Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy faces South Alabama, before bringing the Cowboys to Jack Trice Stadium for the Big 12 opener.

Time, TV, line: 6 p.m., ESPN+, Oklahoma by 7

Prediction: Mike Gundy has played three quarterbacks during its first two games. Their statistics are similar – Alan Bowman has passed for 183 yards, Garret Rangel for 164 yards, and Gunnar Gundy for 138 yards. The total offense hasn’t been very good, regardless of who’s running the show. If the Cowboys are to narrow the trio down to a single player before next week’s Big 12 opener at Iowa State, then it would seem Saturday is the final tryout. This should be an Oklahoma State victory, yet South Alabama isn’t exactly a patsy. OKLAHOMA STATE 27 (for the third game in a row), SOUTH ALABAMA 24

Tarleton State (2-0) at Texas Tech (0-2)

Time TV, line: 6 p.m., ESPN+, No line

Prediction: Talk about a team needing a confidence boost – Texas Tech is a surprising 0-2 after losing at Wyoming and at home against Oregon. The offense hasn’t been the problem – with quarterback Tyler Shough and running back Tahj Brooks. However, if the Red Raiders are a dark horse to battle Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas State for the Big 12 title, then Joey McGuire’s team better quickly start winning. And for what it’s worth, Tarleton State scored 52 points in both its first two games – against McNeese State and North Alabama. TEXAS TECH 45, TARLETON STATE 24

BYU (2-0) at Arkansas (2-0)

Time, TV, line: 6:30 p.m., ESPN2, Arkansas by 9 ½

Prediction: Raise your hand if you thought BYU would head into its first Big 12 schedule with a 3-0 non-conference record. Seeing none, or very few. Prepare to either be surprised or validated on Saturday. After beating two lesser opponents – Sam Houston and Southern Utah by an average of almost 20 points a game, the Cougars head into SEC territory. ESPN’s predictor gives Arkansas a 79% chance of winning. The only thing that can prevent that from happening is a gigantic passing day from BYU quarterback Keadon Slovis. The USC and Pittsburgh transfer has thrown for 10,466 career yards and 72 touchdowns at his three stops. This could be an entertaining game. ARKANSAS 41, BYU 31

Pittsburgh (1-1) at West Virginia (1-1)

Time, TV, line: 6:30 p.m., ABC, Pittsburgh by 1

Prediction: Talk about evenly matched teams – statistics of quarterbacks Phil Jurkovec of Pittsburgh (27-of-55 for 393 yards and four touchdowns) and West Virginia’s Garrett Greene (26-of-45 for 402 yards and four touchdowns) are nearly identical. Both teams are 1-1. The schools are just over an hour apart. Vegas has the visitors by a point. A win in this rivalry game would go a long way in getting Mountaineers fans off coach Neal Brown’s rear. A loss would lead to more piling on. WEST VIRGINIA 24, PITTSBURGH 21

Wyoming (2-0) at No. 6 Texas (2-0)

Time, TV, line: 7 p.m., LHN, Texas by 28 ½

Prediction: We learned a lot about the Longhorns during last Saturday’s 34-24 victory at Alabama. Primarily, if we didn’t already know, we now are assured coach Steve Sarkisian’s team is very good – possibly good enough to be in College Football Playoff consideration. Quarterback Quinn Ewers is a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate after completing 43-of-68 passes for 609 yards and six touchdowns (no picks) against Rice and Alabama. He’s coming off a 349-yard, three-touchdown game against the Crimson Tide, and games like that don’t often happen against Nick Saban’s team. This could be Name That Score – especially in Austin. TEXAS 42, WYOMING 17

TCU (1-1) at Houston (1-1)

Time, TV, line: 7 p.m., FOX, TCU by 7 ½

Prediction: Quarterback Donovan Smith could have a lot to say about whether Houston wins its first Big 12 Conference game. The former Texas Tech passer completed 46-of-76 passes for 493 yards and four touchdowns in a victory against Texas-San Antonio and a loss at Rice. He’s also proven his versatility, with 88 rushing yards in the first two games. Keeping this quarterback theme alive, TCU’s Chandler Morris has completed 50-of-72 passes for 542 yards and four touchdowns − against Colorado (a loss) and Nicholls. TCU, which lost to ranked Colorado by just 45-42 in its opener, wins a close, entertaining game. TCU 41, HOUSTON 34

Kansas (2-0) at Nevada (0-2)

Time, TV, line: 7:30 p.m., CBSSN, Kansas by 28 ½

Prediction: The only way quarterback Jalon Daniels will be stopped, is when Kansas coach Lance Leipold decides to put in the reserves. That could be early against an opponent that lost 66-14 against USC, and 33-6 against Idaho. Against Illinois, after sitting out the first game due to a back injury, Daniels completed 21-of-29 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns. That’s enough for me, despite the game being on the road. KANSAS 48, NEVADA 10

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 51st year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, and on X @RandyPete

