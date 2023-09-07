Peterson: Big 12 picks include Cy-Hawk defensive coordinators sharing similar background

AMES – I often think about the Jon Heacock-Phil Parker subplot around this time of year. Two of the best defensive coordinators in all of college football, living and working right here in the same state, just a couple hours from each other.

Again Saturday, they’ll be in the same football stadium, on opposite sidelines, coaching in a game that ranks right up there with the Iowa State Fair and RAGBRAI on our “This is Iowa” list of very important events.

It’s time for another Cy-Hawk football game, this one at Jack Trice Stadium, where the team that plays the best defense will win.

While Matt Campbell and Kirk Ferentz will have maybe 25 cameras around them during the ritual midfield pregame chat/photo op that head college coaches everywhere do, their genius defensive coordinators – Iowa State’s Heacock and Iowa’s Parker − will spend pregame watching over the guys they coach so well, and then when the game starts?

They’re coaching the most significant sides of the ball.

Another low-scoring game? Expect it. Both offenses still have proving to do, and that brings me back to the defensive maestros.

Both have Toledo on coaching resumes − Heacock as a graduate assistant in 1983, and then as defensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015, and Parker as the Rockets’ defensive backs coach between 1988-1998.

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, right, and Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, talk before a Cy-Hawk football game in 2019.

“I’ve known Phil Parker for many years,” Heacock told me during an interview in his office last June. “I think the world of Phil Parker. I’ve followed Phil. I’ve known him for a long time as a friend in this business.”

The Toledo connection also intrigues me, considering Iowa State coach Campbell has that background, too, first as an assistant between 2009-2011, and then as the head coach between 2012-2015.

“There’s expectations at that school,” Campbell said after his weekly press conference Tuesday. “There’s great competition in that conference (the Mid-American).”

Nick Saban coached in that league, as did Urban Meyer, Woody Hayes, Bo Schembechler and Ara Parseghian.

“When I was at Toledo, we knew Phil from the respect he had when he was there,” Campbell said. “Nick Saban, too. You felt like it was your job to live up to them. That challenged you to be your best.”

As always on Prediction Day, I asked The Register’s Iowa State text group what questions they had about Saturday’s game. Here’s a sampling:

Rocco Becht looked very calm and collected against Northern Iowa. Will he be the same Saturday?

Iowa State’s quarterback is stepping up a level or two on Saturday, playing the best defense he’ll face this season. Offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase’s playbook didn’t get much past the first chapter, so that may be why Becht looked so comfortable. Half his completions went to tight ends, usually the most low-risk attempts in a game. Longer passes might be needed Saturday. That starts with a quarterback being comfortable in the pocket. Can Iowa State’s offensive line provide that? We’ll see.

Did Abu Sama earn the starting spot? (That’s a long shot I know).

How much will Iowa State use freshman running back Abu Sama against Iowa on Saturday?

Cartevious Norton will remain Iowa State’s starting running back, but don’t be surprised if Sama, the former Southeast Polk High School star, is the second running back on the field. Eli Sanders was injured against Northern Iowa. He might not even play on Saturday. Sama turned a lot of heads with his six-carry, 40-yard college football debut. A couple times, the true freshman was just a step or two from breaking the big one. The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder is unafraid to take a hit, but where he really excels is around the end.

Will Iowa State’s defense stand tough against Iowa?

I don’t see why not. That’s been a significant factor in many Cyclone games over the past four or so seasons. Iowa State leads FBS in holding 16 consecutive opponents below 400 total yards. That’s impressive, as is Iowa’s defense having the second-longest streak (15). If Hawkeye quarterback Cade McNamara’s mobility is something less than 100%, passing could come into play – he’ll be throwing against possibly the best secondary in the Big 12 Conference. Against Northern Iowa, cornerback Jeremiah Cooper’s two interceptions included one he returned 58 yards for a touchdown. Will the defense continue to hold tough? My answer would be a solid yes.

Two quarterbacks for the Cyclones again?

Probably, but true freshman J.J. Kohl getting into the game could depend on the scoreboard. Becht will start, and if the game flow is going well, he’ll stay in the game. If it looks like Becht is banging his head against Iowa’s defensive wall, then Kohl might get a shot. Campbell isn’t against doing that in this series. Remember when he benched Brock Purdy with 12 minutes to play and the Cyclones trailing Iowa by 17 points in 2021? If he can bench the best quarterback in school history, he certainly can do it again.

Is Iowa State’s offensive line as improved as it looked in the opener?

Improved, yes. But how much improved is the question. Let’s re-visit this after the non-conference games – after the Sept. 23 game at Ohio University. Then, we’ll have a larger sample size to evaluate.

The Breakdown

Iowa (1-0) at Iowa State (1-0)

Time, TV, line: 2:30 p.m., FOX, Iowa by 4

Where Iowa State has the edge: Let’s look at it this way – the Cyclones’ defense against the Hawkeyes’ offense. Safety Jeremiah Cooper had a 58-yard Pick-Six, as well as a second interception, in the opener against Northern Iowa. Walk-on linebacker Caleb Bacon had five tackles, including two sacks and two tackles for loss. Iowa State’s X-factor could be all-purpose star Jaylin Noel. The junior’s opening game resume included four receptions, and two punt returns totaling 60 yards (the Cyclones had just 87 punt return yards as a team in 12 games last season).

Where Iowa has the edge: The Hawkeyes’ solid and sound defense could be problematic for second-game starting quarterback Becht, who’s playing against the best defense he’ll face this season. The redshirt freshman was all right against Northern Iowa, but a success factor against Iowa is can all right become very good? Cornerback Cooper DeJean, who returned three interceptions for touchdowns last season, was very good in Cy-Hawk 2022 – with 11 tackles and an interception. Field position? Usually that’s a factor, but in this game last season, Iowa State’s winning touchdown came at the end of a 21-play, 99-yard drive.

Prediction: You’ve read it 10 times, at least, this week, so for an 11th time – this should come down to a strength vs. a strength. We all know that defense is Iowa State’s team strength. It’s been that way for a long time, the job Heacock and his staff annually do to assemble one of the nation’s finest. And assuming McNamara is the Hawkeyes’ main offensive threat, then this game truly is a battle of offensive best against the defense. That often means something else decides the winner, and in this instance, the Cyclones must prove they have that something else. Iowa 17, Iowa State 14

Friday’s Game

Illinois (1-0) at Kansas (1-0)

Time, TV, line: 6:30 p.m., ESPN2, Kansas by 3

Prediction: Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels, the Big 12’s preseason offensive player of the year, is expected to play after missing the Missouri State opener due to back stiffness. If he doesn’t, Jason Bean played all right in Week One, completing 22 of 28 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns. Illinois’ defense was horrible in its opener against Toledo, allowing 416 yards. You’ll not find Kansas among the Big 12’s best defenses at the end of the season. Those factors could mean an interesting Friday night game. Prediction: ILLINOIS 24, KANSAS 21.

Saturday’s other Big 12 games

No. 12 Utah (1-0) at Baylor (0-1)

Time, TV, line: 11 a.m., ESPN, Utah by 7½

Prediction: Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen will be out a couple weeks after suffering an MCL injury during a loss against (ahem) Texas State. Thus, backup Sawyer Robertson, a Mississippi State transfer, gets the call against a Utah team that would have beaten the Bears even with a healthy Shapen. Baylor, by the way, hasn’t started 0-2 since 2017. Will Baylor’s Dave Aranda soon hit the hot seat? Absolutely not. UTAH 24, BAYLOR 17.

Troy (1-0) at No. 15 Kansas State (1-0)

Time, TV, line: 11 a.m., FS1, Kansas State by 16½

Prediction: Wildcats quarterback Will Howard had one of the most eye-popping statistical lines during all of Week One. About the only thing he didn’t do was kick or make a tackle. The senior threw touchdown passes of 33 and 37 yards, ran a yard for a touchdown, and caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Treshaun Ward. That’s impressive, no matter how you slice it, as was completing 18 of 26 passes for 297 yards. Fun fact: Troy has won 12 games in a row. KANSAS STATE 41, TROY 27.

Southern Utah (0-1) at BYU (1-0)

Time, TV, line: 2 p.m., ESPN+, No line

Prediction: Let’s not waste a lot of words on this otherwise ho-hum game. BYU goes to 2-0. The Cougars will score a lot of points. Southern Utah, facing its second Power 5 opponent in a row, might keep it close for a quarter. Enough said. BYU 36, SOUTHERN UTAH 17.

SMU (1-0) at No. 17 Oklahoma (1-0)

Time, TV, line: 5 p.m., ESPN+ , Oklahoma by 16½

Prediction: Any lingering suspicions about Dillon Gabriel being an Oklahoma-worthy quarterback were likely diminished a bit after what he did during Saturday’s 73-0 pasting of Arkansas State. All he did as complete 19 of 22 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns – and then he sat back and watched the second half. SMU will be a much better opponent, so let’s see how he does against a SMU defense that opened the season with seven sacks against Louisiana Tech. Oklahoma’s defense could be tested against the Mustangs’ Air Raid offense. The Sooners could hang a big number Saturday. You can almost expect it. OKLAHOMA 48, SMU 27.

Duquesne (1-0) at West Virginia (0-1)

Time, TV, line: 5 p.m., ESPN+, No line

Prediction: The Mountaineers and coach Neal Brown need a positive bounce-back after week’s 38-15 loss against Penn State. This should be a game West Virginia dominates, primarily with rushing. That’s its offensive strength. It’s important to establish that momentum, especially with rival Pitt coming up in Week 3. Quarterback Garrett Greene could use a shot of momentum, too, after completing just 16 of 27 passes for 162 yards. Also an integral part of the rushing game, Greene had 71 yards on 15 rushes against Penn State. That was just 10 yards behind the team’s rushing leader, C.J, Donaldson. This should be a breeze, unless West Virginia is peeking ahead. WEST VIRGINIA 38, DUQUESNE 10.

Cincinnati (1-0) at Pittsburgh (1-0)

Time, TV, line: 5:30 p.m., CW NET, Pittsburgh by 7½

Prediction: Going against the odds here. Leaning toward the Big 12 in this one, based mostly on how quarterback Emory Jones dismantled Eastern Kentucky’s defense in the opener. Jones completed 19 of 23 passes for 345 yards and five touchdowns. Look closely – he threw more TD passes than incompletions. That’s impressive. His completions were spread among 10 receivers, which was striking, as well. Pittsburgh’s pass defense was solid in the opener, but it was in a 45-7 blowout of Wofford. The Panthers weren’t tested, but that’ll certainly change Saturday against a Cincinnati team that’s capable of making big plays. CINCINNATI 30, PITTSBURGH 27.

No. 10 Texas (1-0) at No. 3 Alabama (1-0)

Time, TV, line: 6 p.m., ESPN, Alabama by 7

Prediction: The notion since Texas announced it was joining Alabama and the SEC was there’s no way the Longhorns could hang with that conference’s blue bloods. Well, coach Steve Sarkisian’s team lost against Nick Saban’s team by just a point last season in Austin. Saturday’s game also could be close, so can Texas swim with SEC sharks? There certainly seems to be evidence that it can, and just think what the perception is if the Longhorns win on Saturday in Tuscaloosa. I like quarterbacks in this game – Texas’ Quinn Ewers and Alabama’s Jalen Milroe. Both are emerging. Both have wonderful supporting casts, although Texas’ stable of receivers might be the nation’s finest. Only because the home field . . . ALABAMA 34, TEXAS 31.

Oregon (1-0) at Texas Tech (0-1)

Time, TV, line: 6 p.m., FOX, Oregon by 7

Prediction: Which quarterback steals the show Saturday, Texas Tech’s Tyler Shough facing his former team, or Oregon’s Bo Nix? Shough completed 31 of 47 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s 35-33 loss against Wyoming. Nix was 23 of 27 or 287 yards and three touchdowns in an 81-7 victory against Portland State. What happens Saturday? Wyoming hung 35 on the Red Raiders. That’s a big number against a team with aspirations of finishing in the Big 12’s top 5. With tough opponents like Kansas State, TCU, UCF and Texas, among others, still on the schedule – falling to 0-2 isn’t the early-season momentum coach Joey McGuire was looking for. OREGON 38, TEXAS TECH 32.

UCF (1-0) at Boise State (0-1)

Time, TV, line: 6 p.m., FS1, UCF by 3

Prediction: If UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee does to Boise State, what he did a week earlier against Kent State – then there’s no question who wins. Plumlee completed 22 of 30 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 90 yards. Boise State will keep it close; might even lead at one point. UCF 34, BOISE STATE 27

Houston (1-0) at Rice (0-1)

Time, TV, line: 6 p.m., NFL Network, Houston by 9

Prediction: Dana Holgorsen’s Houston team will easily win this one – unless Houston is looking ahead to Week 3 against TCU. Too much Cougars defense. HOUSTON 24, RICE 20.

Nicholls (0-1) at TCU (0-1)

Time, TV, line: 7 p.m., ESPN+, No line

Prediction: There is no way TCU loses this game, after being humiliated by Colorado in the season opener. Losing against a team that won just one game in 2022 – after playing in the College Football Playoffs – is unacceptable. I’m sure coach Sonny Dykes made that perfectly clear this week. The Horned Frogs could hang a big number, if they want. TCU 52, NICHOLS 10.

Oklahoma State (1-0) at Arizona State (1-0)

Time, TV, line: 9:30 p.m., FS1, Oklahoma State by 3½

Prediction: Is this the game that an Oklahoma State starting quarterback finally emerges? If not, then expect three for a while longer. All the questions surrounding Mike Gundy’s Cowboys won’t be resolved after this game, but that shouldn’t matter Saturday in what will be a close game. OKLAHOMA STATE 24, ARIZONA STATE 21.

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 51st year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, and on Twitter @RandyPete

