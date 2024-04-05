Petersburg plates 10 in the 6th to rout Moorefield, 14-6

Apr. 5—MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Second-ranked Petersburg exploded for 10 runs in the sixth inning to come back and rout Moorefield, 14-6, by run rule in six innings.

The Vikings (7-3) took the lead for good on a Blair Loy RBI single, and they'd push seven more runs across before the Yellow Jackets (5-3) finally retired the side.

Sam Colaw led off the inning with a solo home run, and the All-Area hurler also earned the win in the circle allowing six runs (one earned) on eight hits with six strikeouts and two walks in six frames of work.

Amber Williams took the loss for Moorefield.

Petersburg freshman Miley Tingler leveled the score at 3 in the top of the fourth inning with a two-run home run to left field. Moorefield jumped out to an early lead by way of a two-run double by Carlee Haines.

The Yellow Jackets took a 6-4 lead in the bottom of the fourth after Amber Williams drove in a run on a groundout, and another run scampered home on an error on the same play.

Tingler also added a double to her big fly as part of a 3-for-4, four-RBI, four-run day. Loy was 3 for 4 with four runs batted in, Ella Chew singled twice and scored three times, Colaw was 2 for 4 with two ribbies, and Cheyenne Sites singled twice and scored two times.

Cici Kump had the lone multi-hit day for Moorefield with a pair of singles. Williams hit a double.

Petersburg hosts Tucker County on Monday at 6 p.m. Moorefield was at Frankfort on Friday night and hosts Southern on Monday at 6 p.m.