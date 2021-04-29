Petersburg holds off Charleston Catholic in state opener

Apr. 29—CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Petersburg star Jenna Burgess saved her only bucket Wednesday for the perfect moment.

The Vikings were on the ropes against Charleston Catholic in the fourth. The Petersburg faithful that made the 200-mile trip to Charleston watched uneasily as a 12-point lead withered to four with their team scoreless for more than seven minutes.

If the hoop was an ocean, it must have been at low tide.

But the amnesiac Burgess did what seniors do and drilled a crucial jumper, putting her team up by six and releasing some of the pressure. On the backs of its defense, No. 3 Petersburg did just enough late to close out a feisty No. 6 Charleston Catholic team in the state quarterfinals, 49-46, in its first appearance since 2007.

"We got to the fourth quarter, and Charleston Catholic seemed like they wore on us a little bit," Vikings head coach Jon Webster said. "Even though we struggled a little bit in the fourth quarter to put the ball in the hoop, there was never any doubt in their minds.

"They just pulled together as a team and were able to come away with a win."

Throughout the season, coaches and onlookers have remarked on how hard Petersburg plays every time it steps on the floor. On Wednesday, the Vikings met their match.

Both teams pressured in the full court. Both teams sent bodies to the floor for every loose ball. Both teams played like every defensive possession was their last, and for one of them, that would eventually be true.

When the Irish opened the fourth on an 8-0 run, it looked like they might turn the tide and avoid that fate. Burgess, however, settled her squad with a field goal, and Petersburg strung together a series of stops and hit just enough free throws to improve to 15-1 and set up a date with either Wyoming East or Mingo Central on Friday morning.

"I have a lot of respect for Petersburg," Charleston Catholic head coach Wes Hevener said. "I think they're a really well-coached team and they have a lot of talent."

For how sloppy the final stat-line was — both teams turned it over at least 30 times and shot around 30% from the floor — the effort was undeniable. Even if the end result was what appeared like a low-scoring slugfest, it was an up-tempo track meet.

"I was really impressed with the way that they play having fewer people than we do, but they kept that motor running very similar to us," Webster said. "Their coach does a great job and the girls do a great job of playing that style."

Petersburg's varied offensive attack was inevitably the difference with the Vikings unable to out-hustle the Irish.

Kayla Lantz carried the load early with five points in the first quarter. Mickala Taylor and Kennedy Kaposy combined for 11 points in the second. Kym Minnich and Braylee Corbin tallied 11 in the third.

Minnich — who finished with a team-high 11 points and 12 rebounds — scored six quick points after halftime to fuel Petersburg, and the spark translated to its effort on the other end. Charleston Catholic was noticeably flustered, and the Vikings capitalized with a 17-6 quarter to lead 45-33 entering the fourth.

"Being able to score a couple of baskets right off the bat kind of brings a lot of excitement to our team," Minnich said. "Once you see the ball go through the hoop a couple times, then it's easier for everyone to contribute."

Though Burgess tallied just four points, far below her usual double-figure average, she continued to play hard and deferred to her teammates to carry the load.

Lantz ended with nine, Kaposy garnered eight, Corbin scored seven, Taylor contributed five and Kitzmiller finished with four.

"It's really comforting to know that we have a strong bench," Burgess said. "I believe in everybody. You look at our bench, you can throw them in any time and they know what they're doing.

"Obviously, I would have liked to have a better offensive night, but I look at the others and they can pick me up even when I'm down. That's what makes a team, and we wouldn't be here without them."

Charleston Catholic came out of the gates strong. Though the Vikings sport an experienced, senior-laden lineup, they've never stepped foot on the Civic Center floor, and it showed early.

The Irish opened with a 6-2 lead 5:13 in, and without Lantz it could have grown into something worse. Lantz scored Petersburg's first five points herself to keep the ship afloat until the rest of the team got comfortable.

"I went out there and I made myself as fearless as they were," Lantz said. "There's really nothing you can do but play with (the Irish). ... I felt like if everyone came out with a fearless attitude, then we wouldn't have a problem."

Following an 11-9 first quarter in favor of Charleston Catholic, the Vikings went on an 8-0 run — made up of four different scorers — to take a 17-13 lead. Sydney Bolles, who led the Irish with 19 points and added eight boards, ended the burst with an athletic finish, but Taylor answered with a 3-pointer.

Hannah Rahin was second on Charleston Catholic with 14 points and eight boards, and Elizabeth Rushworth grabbed 10 rebounds.

After Charleston Catholic got back on top by a point at the end of the first half, Lantz drove to the hoop and finished to give Petersburg a 28-27 edge at the intermission, setting the stage for a monster third quarter — which proved to be the difference.

During the post-game press conference, a reporter asked Webster if he feels like an underdog in his first trip to Charleston as a program.

That wasn't true, Petersburg has been Class AA runner-up thrice, but you can hardly find fault with the mistake. When the Vikings were last in Charleston, most of their girls were three or four years old, and Webster was a student at Petersburg High School.

Even this year, after a 20-6 season and returning nearly all of their production, the Vikings received little or no preseason accolades.

Now, they're a game away from getting back to that final stage with a semifinal game looming on Friday at 9:30 a.m. And though people across the state are just now finding out just how good Petersburg is, they won't soon forget it.

"It's been a while since we've been here as a program," Webster said. "We're kind of located in a desolate area. Not many people know about us, not many people see us. People are going to know about us when they see us play with how hard we play.

"If we just stay together as a team, we're going to be right there in the conversation at the end of this."

Alex Rychwalski is a sportswriter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.