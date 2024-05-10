Petersburg eliminates Moorefield; East Hardy, Tucker County win; Hampshire, Calvary lose

May 10—MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Petersburg took advantage of four Moorefield errors and Caden Arbaugh threw a complete game in an 8-3 win Thursday in a Class A, Region II, Section 2 elimination game.

The Vikings (9-17) jumped out to a 6-0 lead after scoring a run in the second, three in the third and two in the fourth. They tacked on insurance runs in the fifth and seventh.

Five of Petersburg's eight runs were unearned. The Vikings, meanwhile, made just one error.

Petersburg out-hit Moorefield, 7-3. Jackson Berg and Matthew McDonald had two singles each.

Alex Miller led Moorefield going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

Arbaugh earned the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits with eight strikeouts and three walks in seven innings of work.

Tyson Arnold took the loss for Moorefield. The Yellow Jackets finish with a 9-17 record.

Petersburg hosted Tucker County on Friday night in another elimination game. The winner is at Pendleton County on Saturday in the section semifinals.

No. 3 East Hardy 12, Pendleton Co. 2

BAKER, W.Va. — Mason and Evan Hamilton had multi-hit games, Shayne Sisler went the distance and East Hardy rolled to a five-inning rout of Pendleton County Thursday to advance to the Class A, Region II, Section 2 championship game.

East Hardy (19-6) scored three runs in the first, five in the second and four in the fifth, the final coming on a sacrifice fly by Garrett Van Meter to walk it off.

Mason Hamilton tripled one batter prior as part of his 3 for 3, three RBI, three runs scored effort. He also doubled Evan Hamilton was 2 for 3 and scored three times. Van Meter and Levi Price had three RBI apiece.

Sisler earned the win on the bump, allowing two unearned runs on three hits with six strikeouts and three walks in five innings.

James Vincell doubled for Pendleton County (16-14), which will host the winner of Petersburg and Tucker County on Saturday.

East Hardy won't play until at least Monday and will need to be beaten twice. The Cougars need just one win for the section title.

Tucker County 14, Paw Paw 10

HAMBLETON, W.Va. — Tucker County used early offense and a six-run sixth inning to eliminate Paw Paw from the Class A, Region II, Section 2 playoffs on Thurdsay.

Tucker led 8-1 after three innings, but Paw Paw roared back with a three-run fifth inning and a four-run sixth. The Pirates' Andrew Gilberto was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to tie the score at 8.

Tucker County responded with a six-run bottom half of the frame to survive and advance.

Maddox Anderson and Ethan Rosenau had two hits apiece to top Tucker. For Paw Paw, Aiden Crabtree tripled and doubled, and Andrew Harrold and Greyson Corbett both had two-baggers.

Paw Paw finishes the year with a 1-8 record.

Washington 2, Hampshire 0

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — Washington scored a pair of early runs, and Trace Hough threw a complete-game shutout to defeat Hampshire Thursday in a Class AAA, Region II, Section 2 elimination game.

Washington's Jaxton Earl had an RBI single in the second and a second run scored on a two-out wild pitch in the third.

That was it for the offenses with Brady Stump and Hough throwing gems.

Hough earned the win after tossing a three-hit shutout, striking out five and walking three in seven innings of work. Stump took the loss, surrendering two runs (one earned) on four hits with a walk in six innings.

Hampshire finishes the season with a 4-17 record.

Cumberland Valley 10, Calvary 0

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Gage Brokens homered and tripled, and three pitchers held Calvary to four hits in a five-inning loss to Cumberland Valley on Thursday.

Brokens homered in the first inning for Cumberland Valley's first run, and Garrett Scheeler plated its last run, a walk-off RBI single with one out in the fifth to secure the mercy rule.

Brokens was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Sammy Scritchfield had two hits for Calvary (3-11).

The Eagles begin the Mason Dixon Christian Conference playoffs on Monday.