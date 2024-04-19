Petersburg edges Moorefield in 10-inning thriller; Fort Hill upset; East Hardy, Southern, Paw Paw win

Apr. 17—MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — An error in the 10th inning was the difference in Petersburg's 7-6 win over Moorefield in an extra-inning thriller on Wednesday night.

Owen Reel lined a one-out single in the 10th, and Trace Rohrbaugh traded places with him following a fielder's choice.

Rohrbaugh was able to score the go-ahead run from first base a batter later when a ground ball by Matthew McDonald resulted in an error by the shortstop.

Petersburg (3-10) ended a six-game losing streak with the victory, and Moorefield (5-9) lost its eighth straight after a 5-1 start.

Alex Miller singled with one out to put the tying run on for Moorefield in the bottom of the 10th, but that's the furthest he'd advance after Caden Arbaugh tossed a pop-out and a groundout.

Arbaugh got the win throwing two innings of scoreless baseball. He took the torch from starter Peyton Tingler, who gave the Vikings eight innings of solid work, allowing just one earned run on five hits with eight Ks and five walks.

Sophomore lead-off man Kaleb Kuhn paced the Vikings' offense with a 3 for 5 day with a home run. Reel was 2 for 4 with a double, and Jackson Berg singled twice.

Moorefield's standout was Tyson Arnold, who went 2 for 4 with a double and three runs batted in.

Arnold started for Moorefield on the mound, tossing 5 2/3 innings in which he surrendered three runs (two earned) on four hits with four Ks and two walks.

The contest nearly ended in regulation after Petersburg plated three runs in the top of the seventh to push its margin to 6-1, but the Yellow Jackets scored five in the bottom half to force extras.

Arnold leveled the score with a bases-clearing two-bagger with two outs.

Petersburg is at Martinsburg (20-1), the No. 1-ranked team in West Virginia, on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Moorefield hosted Strasburg, Virginia, Thursday evening and is at No. 3 Frankfort (7-5) on Tuesday at 6.

Hancock 6 Fort Hill 5

POTOMAC PARK — Fort Hill's final contest before a date with rival Allegany proved to be a trap game, as Hancock scored six runs in the fifth inning to stun the Sentinels on Wednesday at the Hot Stove Complex.

Fort Hill thrashed Hancock, 10-0, in Washington County a week prior.

The Sentinels nearly made a two-out comeback in the seventh inning. Bryson Metz singled for two RBIs to trim their deficit to 6-5, and he stole second to put the tying run in scoring position.

However, relief pitcher Shawn Thomas fielded a comebacker and threw to first base cleanly for the final out and the save.

Thomas entered in relief of starter Blaire Ray, who hit his 105-pitch limit with two outs in the seventh. Ray was credited with the win, allowing five runs (two earned) on five hits with seven strikeouts and three walks in 6 1/3 innings.

Ray and Thomas also doubled at the plate.

Hancock's big inning in the fifth featured five base hits. The Sentinels nearly limited the damage to four runs, but a two-out passed ball and error allowed two more runs to score.

Peyton Blocher doubled for Fort Hill, and catcher Jake Rice had two singles.

Logan Vanmeter was tabbed with the loss, allowing six runs (four earned) on nine hits in seven complete frames. He struck out three and walked two.

Fort Hill (6-7) will look to bounce back in a home matchup with No. 2 Allegany (9-2) on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

No. 4 East Hardy 7 Hedgesville 4

HEDGESVILLE, W.Va. — East Hardy scored five runs on three errors in the third inning, and Levi Mongold allowed just one run in 4 1/3 innings of relief to lead the Cougars past Hedgesville on Wednesday.

Just two of the Cougars' seven runs were earned, as Hedgsville committed six errors. East Hardy (8-4) made none.

Evan Hamilton tripled during the Cougars' big inning, and Mason Hamilton singled and scored twice.

Noah Brown and Cash Dunham had two hits each for Hedgesville. Landon Pence, Brown and Evan Williams doubled. Dunham was the losing pitcher.

East Hardy improved to 3-0 on the week against some stiff competition, beating Southern, 10-2, on Monday and Northern, 7-6, on Tuesday.

The Cougars are at Pendleton County (9-5) on Friday at 6 p.m.

No. 5 Southern 11 Tucker Co. 1

OAKLAND — Southern got some revenge in a six-inning run-rule rout of Tucker County on Wednesday evening.

The Rams (7-3) suffered a surprising defeat to Tucker, 4-3, in Hambleton, West Virginia, last Tuesday, but they scored five runs in the fourth Wednesday and walked it off on an error in the sixth inning.

Catcher Reece Tasker homered, tripled and had three RBIs, and Cade Leader and Elek Taylor doubled.

The Rams' Brayden Upole got the start, shining over three innings of one-hit, shutout baseball. He fanned four and walked none. Matthew McCartney allowed one run over three innings of relief.

Southern, winners in 4 of 6 games, hosts county rival Northern (5-5) on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Paw Paw 3 Turkeyfoot Valley 1PAW PAW, W.Va. — Playing only its third game of the season, Paw Paw earned its first win, defeating Turkeyfoot Valley 1 on Wednesday.

The Pirates (1-2) opened the season on March 25, then didn't play until April 15.

Paw Paw scored one run in each of the first three innings.

Aiden Crabtree hit a inside the park home run to lead off the third inning for the Pirates.

Crabtree got the win in six innings, allowing one hit and five walks with 16 strikeouts.

Greyson Corbett led Paw Paw with three hits and a RBI.

Zack Ryan took the loss in six innings for Turkeyfoot, allowing six hits, two earned runs and four walks with 11 strikeouts.

The Pirates hosted Legacy Christian on Thursday.