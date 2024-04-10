Petersburg cruises; Fort Hill beats Mountain Ridge; Moorefield, Pendleton County win big

Apr. 10—PETERSBURG, W.Va. — A 13-run second inning led No. 2 Petersburg to a 16-1 win in three innings over East Hardy on Tuesday.

The Vikings (9-3) opened the scoring with a Shyane Tawney RBI single.

Two errors and a two-run home run by Miley Tingler extended the lead to 7-1.

An Ella Chew double and RBI singles by Addison Kitzmiller and Blair Loy made it 9-1.

Three walks, a Tawney double and an error pushed the lead to 12-1.

Another walk and three straight hit batters all drove in runs.

Seven Vikings recorded at least one hit led by Tawney with two.

Olivia Kimble earned the win with the three-inning no-hitter, allowing one run without any walks and five strikeouts.

Petersburg hosted Pendleton County while the Cougars (0-8) visited Martinsburg Wednesday evening.

Fort Hill 8, Mountain Ridge 5

FROSTBURG — Trailing 5-0 after four innings, Fort Hill rallied to tie the game and eventually win, defeating Mountain Ridge in comeback fashion on Tuesday.

The Sentinels (2-5), down five heading to the fifth, tied the game with a five-run inning.

Fort Hill then scored three in the seventh to complete the comeback.

In the sixth, an error and three straight hits from Rory Martz, Lindsay Ternent and Paetyn Davis loaded the bases.

Davis' double to center scored two runs to cut it to 5-2.

A fielder's choice, a Brynnan Wigger RBI double and a groundout tied the game.

The following inning, a walk and three straight singles by Nakiah Dunn, Martz and Ternent gave Fort Hill the lead.

Ternent singled to right, scoring two runs while the third runner was tagged out at home.

A groundout the next at-bat added another run.

MaeLeigh Plummer went the distance, allowing six hits, two earned runs and seven walks with two strikeouts.

Martz led the Sentinels with three hits while Ternent and Wigger each had two.

The Miners (1-4) scored three in the third and two in the fourth.

Mountain Ridge scored on a passed ball and flyout in the third followed by a fielding error and groundout in the fourth.

Destinee Johnson went 5 1/3 innings, allowing six hits, three earned runs and three walks with five strikeouts.

Julianna Burress went 1 2/3 innings, allowing five hits, four runs and two walks with a strikeout.

The Sentinels host St. James on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. while the Miners entertain No. 3 Keyser later in the day at 5:30 p.m.

Moorefield 12, Hampshire 3

ROMNEY, W.Va. — Amber Williams drove in seven RBIs off four hits, leading No. 4 Moorefield to a win over Hampshire on Tuesday.

The Yellow Jackets (8-3) scored in each of the first four innings and five of the seven.

One of Williams' hits was a two-run home run in the fourth that made the score 7-0.

Gracie Simmons and Brenna See each had two hits, with Simmons driving in three runs.

Aryana Hinz pitched a complete game, allowing seven hits, three runs and three walks with six punchouts.

Ava Call led the Trojans (4-10) with two hits and a walk.

Moorefield played No. 5 Southern on Wednesday before a doubleheader against Lewis County on Friday at noon, followed by Musselman at 4 p.m.

Pendleton County 12, Tucker County 3

HAMBLETON, W.Va. — Ally Vance and Baylee Beachler each hit home runs, leading Pendleton County to a win over Tucker County on Tuesday.

The Wildcats (8-0) had four players with multiple hits and combined for 11.

Beachler went deep in the first for a two-run home run to open the scoring.

Vance hit a three-run home run in the third that made the score 9-0.

Beachler, Vance and Katelyn Hedrick each had two hits.

Vance drove in four RBIs while Beachler, Hedrick and Liz Alt drove in two.

Beachler earned the win in three innings, allowing two hits, one run and one walk with five strikeouts.

Vincell threw three innings, allowing five hits and one earned run with no walks and a pair of strikeouts.