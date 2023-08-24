Peters tells Jets: ‘Give me the call, I’m gonna show up and show out’

Free agent offensive tackle Jason Peters has let the New York Jets know he is is willing to suit up for one more season if they just pick up the phone, according to Kyle Brandt of NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Wednesday.

“They give me the call, I’m gonna show up and show out,” Peters said. “That’s what I do. I’m a straight professional when it comes to that. Helping the young guys — if they want me to sit, you know I’ll sit.”

The 41-year-old former Arkansas Razorback, has played 19 NFL seasons in what is likely to be a Hall of Fame career. After going undrafted as a tight end in 2003, he became a nine-time Pro Bowler, and was named to the league’s 2010s All-Decade Team. He has previously stated that he wants to play a 20th and final season, before hanging up the cleats for good.

Peters ended up signing a free-agent deal with Buffalo after leaving Arkansas. He has spent his NFL career with four franchises, most notably as the anchor of Philadelphia’s offensive line, from 2009-20. He spent his first five seasons with the Bills, who converted him from tight end to tackle. He was a full-time starter in Chicago in 2021, then filled in as a reserve in Dallas last season.

The Jets are one of a number of teams with questions at offensive line, which head coach Robert Saleh made clear during a recent meeting that was aired on HBO Hard Knocks.

“You can have a Hall of Fame quarterback,” Saleh said. “You can have two $10 million-plus receivers. You can have a reigning offensive rookie of the year. You can have all kinds of skill in the running back room. None of it (expletive) matters until the big boys up front change who the (expletive) we are.”

With tackles Duane Brown and Mekhi Becton currently battling injuries, questions are still lingering about how offensive line will perform in front of new $75M quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

With the season-opener against Buffalo just over two weeks away, the Jets are looking to make the playoffs for the first time in 13 years. Peters could be an ideal fit, certainly to provide depth, as well as adding a strong veteran presence at tackle.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire