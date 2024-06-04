Peters targets LA 2028 after missing out on Paris

Jacob Peters made his Olympic debut in Tokyo, finishing 24th in the 100m butterfly [Getty Images]

Swimmer Jacob Peters said his failure to qualify for the Paris Olympics with Team GB has been “tough to get his head around”.

The 23-year-old from Poole was the favourite for the 100m Butterfly at the British trials in April and a victory would have guaranteed him a place at the Games.

He finished his heat in 51.50 seconds - a time good enough to have won the final - but was not able to match that pace in the deciding race, finishing third in 51.88.

“I think I just got over stimulated, I was too pumped up.” Peters told BBC Radio Solent.

“It's tough to get my head around not being on that team, I just got carried away with wanting to do an amazing swim.

"I tried too hard and ended up going backwards, It’s a learning point for me and I'm absolutely gutted.”

Peters could still have been picked at the discretion of the GB head coach and performance director but he has no complaints with selection policy after missing out.

“I don’t hold any grudges," he added.

"The policy was released before the races began, I’ve no-one to blame but myself.

"I did think that there was a chance, albeit a small chance, that they might select me anyway.”

Peters is back in training and will compete in the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome later this month.

Despite his Olympic setback, the Dorset swimmer has already got his sights set on the next Games.

“It’s reinforced that this is still something I want to do," Peters said.

"I still want to work on my game and get better going into the next Olympics in LA 2028.”