Peters' pick-6 puts St. Bonaventure into CIF-SS Division 3 football championship game

The St. Bonaventure High football team poses for a photo after the Seraphs defeated San Juan Hills 20-13 in a CIF-SS Division 3 semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in San Juan Capistrano.

Max Peters was supposed to blitz.

But something made the senior safety peel off and step in front of the chipping tight end instead. The rest is St. Bonaventure High football history.

Peters’ 88-yard interception return for a touchdown with 3:35 to play lifted the Seraphs past top-seeded San Juan Hills, 20-13, Friday night in the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 semifinals in San Juan Capistrano.

“That’s the biggest play of St. Bonaventure football in 15 years,” St. Bonaventure High football coach Joey Goyeneche said. “There’s no question.”

St. Bonaventure (10-3) advances to play Downey-Warren (11-2) for the Division 3 championship Saturday night at Larrabee Stadium.

It is the 12th section final appearance for St. Bonaventure, but the first since 2008, when Todd Therrien’s Seraphs beat Moorpark, 42-7, for the Northern Division title.

Goyeneche, a ball boy for the 1996 St. Bonaventure team that won Division X in 1996, has ended the program’s wait for a section finalist in just his fourth season as head coach. His first freshman class are now seniors.

“It was kind of surreal, the moment in itself,” Goyeneche said. “They’ve bought into the program. They bought into each other. It’s a different guy each week."

Junior Koen Glover ran for 109 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, setting up his score by blocking a punt.

Sophomore linebacker Jeremiah Barrios had 17 tackles and freshman linebacker Philip Wilson had 10 tackles to lead the defense.

“We hang our hat on defense and running the ball,” Goyeneche said. “The defense came up huge. … Everyone was just flying around.”

St. Bonaventure fell behind behind 7-0 and then fumbled the ball away on fourth-and-goal from the San Juan Hills 1-yard line.

After Glover’s blocked punt and TD run pulled the Seraphs within 7-6 with 5:21 left in the first half, San Juan Hills used Manuel Maganda field goals from 40 and 26 yards to build a 13-6 lead after three quarters.

“We were behind the entire game, thinking that our chances didn’t look very good, but we found a way,” Goyeneche said. “In special seasons, that’s what happens. It’s not always pretty.”

Glover ripped off a 42-yard run to set up Jayce Franco’s 2-yard TD run, which tied the game 13-13 with 8:56 left.

San Juan Hills was inside the St. Bonaventure 10-yard line, well within range of another Maganda field goal, when Peters flipped the script.

TOUCHDOWN: St. Bonaventure flips this game.



As San Juan Hills looks poised to take the lead, Seraphs bring pressure and Peter’s snags the interception for an 87-yard go-ahead score.



St. Bonaventure leads, 20-14, 3:35 4Q, CIF-SS D3 semifinals, pic.twitter.com/V09gkyQT5I — South OC Sports (@SouthOCsports) November 18, 2023

“Max is so special, on the field, off the field,” Goyeneche said. “It’s not surprising that he made that play. He’s just a really smart football player.”

San Juan Hills had plenty of time to tie the game.

But senior Bryan Estrada picked off a pass deflected by Wilson on the next possession and quarterback Anthony Wolter followed with a fourth-and-3 conversion, finding Barrios for a 17-yard play-action pass to put the game away.

“The fans went crazy, we had to keep things settled,” Goeyeneche said. “Offensively, we had to get one first down.”

Wolter completed 17 of 26 passes for 201 yards. Jack Cunningham caught seven passes for 114 yards.

“They believe in each other,” Goyeneche said. “It’s a special group.”

Joe Curley covers high school, collegiate and professional football for The Star. He can be reached at joe.curley@vcstar.com. For more coverage, follow @vcspreps on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Peters' pick-6 puts St. Bonaventure into Division 3 championship game