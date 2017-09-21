Peter's Deeper Dive: Rams and 49ers coaching connections
NFL Network's Peter Schrager does a deeper dive into the coaching connections between the Rams and the 49ers.
NFL Network's Peter Schrager does a deeper dive into the coaching connections between the Rams and the 49ers.
1phoenix: Imagine what kind of healthcare we COULD have if we didn't spend over a TRILLION dollars getting rid of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, and "defeating" the taliban in Afghanistan. Since the taliban are back, maybe we could spend another trillion defeating them again. We spend far more money killing people, (and making the Halliburtons of this world rich) than we do on the health of American citizens.
875