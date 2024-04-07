Peterborough United 2-1 Wycombe Wanderers: Harrison Burrows hits late double as Posh lift EFL Trophy

Harrison Burrows hit a fairytale winner as Peterborough beat Wycombe at Wembley to lift the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

The boyhood Posh fan fired his side ahead with five minutes left with a powerful low shot which Wycombe goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli could only parry into his own net.

Substitute Dale Taylor thought he had earned extra time just moments later when his 20-yard volley found the far bottom corner.

But Burrows produced a dream finale in stoppage time when his deep cross from near the right touchline curled over Ravizzoli and into the net as Posh won the EFL Trophy for the second time.

The Posh skipper had cheered on from the stands as a 12-year-old spectator when Peterborough won the competition for the first time in 2014, and just 10 years later the academy graduate led his side to a second trophy triumph under manager Darren Ferguson.

Games between Wycombe and Peterborough are traditionally high-scoring affairs, with 112 goals spread across their 30 EFL meetings, but in the high stakes of a cup final, clear chances were limited for the first 84 minutes before the game exploded into life with the most dramatic of finales.

Matt Bloomfield, who skippered Wycombe to play-off final victory at Wembley in 2020, was the happier of the two bosses as the Chairboys started brightly, Garath McCleary hooking a close-range volley narrowly over before Posh goalkeeper Jed Steer turned away the forward's goalward flick.

Peterborough began to threaten as the final opened up, Josh Knight glancing a header wide from Burrows' corner before referee Scott Oldham waved away Posh penalty appeals when Kwame Poku's low drive struck Luke Leahy's arm as he went to ground.

Wycombe keeper Ravizzoli was then forced into the save of the first half shortly before the break, getting down well to parry away Jadel Katongo's fierce low drive.

Posh bossed possession and continued to threaten after the break, with Chris Forino-Joseph producing a good block to deny Knight's close-range shot.

Ravizzoli cut out a Burrows cross with two Posh attackers waiting to slot into an empty net, but Wycombe were almost gifted the lead when Steer passed the ball straight to Posh old boy Kieran Sadlier who fired narrowly over the bar.

The game looked destined for extra time, with both sides growing fearful of making a mistake.

But Burrows, who had driven his team throughout a largely cagey final, refused to be denied his dream ending, as the last of a string of dangerous crosses from the skipper somehow found the net.

The victory maintained Peterborough's 100% record at Wembley on their fourth trip to the national stadium, and they could yet add promotion to the Championship to a memorable season.

Posh sit handily placed in fourth place, eight points outside the two automatic promotion spots, but with two games in hand on all of the teams above them.