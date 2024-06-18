Peterborough sign Rochdale defender Nevett

Peterborough United have signed young defender George Nevett from Rochdale on a four-year contract.

The 18-year-old made his first start for Rochdale against Ebbsfleet last August and went on to play 34 National League games in all.

Owner Darragh MacAnthony said on X, formerly Twitter, that Posh have paid a "six-figure fee" for the Wales Under-19 international, and the deal also includes an option for a further year.

He is Peterborough's second signing of the week, following Monday's arrival of forward Chris Conn-Clarke from another north-west National League side, Altrincham.

"Given where I was a year ago it really is a dream come true to be sitting here about to play at this level," Nevett told the Peterborough website.

"When I look at young players like Ronnie Edwards who came here from Barnet at a similar age to me, I really do have role models for what I am looking to achieve in my own career."

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson said they had watched Nevett closely last season.

He added: "We think he has massive potential to succeed at this level. I’m looking forward to seeing him progress his game in a Posh shirt."