Peterborough sign forward Odoh from Harrogate

Abraham Odoh scored 10 and set up four goals in Harrogate's season [Rex Features]

Peterborough United are to sign forward Abraham Odoh from Harrogate Town for an undisclosed fee.

Odoh has agreed a three-year deal and will join Posh once the transfer window opens next month.

The 23-year-old scored 10 goals in 48 games for League Two Harrogate after his move from relegated Rochdale 12 months ago.

"He has real potential to develop, and we feel he is the ideal player to bring in following the departure of Ephron Mason-Clark," said Posh manager Darren Ferguson.

Odoh is the first arrival of the close season for Peterborough after they finished fourth in League One and lost to Oxford United in the play-offs.

Peterborough United official website