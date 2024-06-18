Peterborough sign Altrincham forward Conn-Clarke

Christopher Conn-Clarke was in the Altrincham side beaten by Bromley in last season's National League play-offs [Getty Images]

Peterborough United have signed forward Christopher Conn-Clarke from National League side Altrincham for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old Northern Irishman, who scored 22 goals in 47 appearances last season, has signed a three-year contract, with an option for a further 12 months.

Conn-Clarke began his career with Glentoran and had spells with Burnley and Fleetwood before joining Altrincham last summer following a previous loan spell.

"You can see what this football club does with young players, they make them better, and that’s what I want," he told the club website.

"I spoke to the manager; he gave me a fantastic presentation on how he sees me fitting into the team and why he wanted to bring me to the club.

"Once I’ve completed pre-season, I’ll set my targets for goals and assists and try to hit them but really I want to stamp my authority on the team and hope the fans enjoy watching what I do."

Conn-Clarke is Peterborough's second signing of the summer, following Abraham Odoh from Harrogate.

They have reached the League One play-offs for the past two seasons under Darren Ferguson but lost to Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford United, who both went on to win promotion.

Ferguson said of Conn-Clarke: "He has all the attributes to step up to League One level after a fantastic season in the National League and I’m sure he will be a brilliant acquisition for the club."