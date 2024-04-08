Peterborough: Harrison Burrows says netting winner at Wembley is 'what it's all about'

A decade ago Harrison Burrows watched from the stand at Wembley as Peterborough United beat Chesterfield in the EFL Trophy final.

Wind the clock forward and it was Burrows scoring the winning goal against Wycombe Wanderers to lift the same trophy for the club he has played for from the age of six.

"If you'd have told me this 10 years ago I wouldn't have believed you," Burrows told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"I'm so happy to see the fans - and I'm still a fan now - with smiles on their faces. That's what it's all about."

Burrows' scored with four minutes remaining to break the deadlock at Wembley. Then, after Dale Taylor's equaliser for Wycombe four minutes later, it was Burrows' left-foot cross that curled into the top corner for the winner.

"I found myself in a bit of space and thought I'd whip it in towards the back stick," he said.

"But that's the luck you need in a final. It nestled in the top corner, so happy days.

"If you whip the ball in between the goalkeeper and the defenders, the keeper is scrambling and he doesn't know what to do.

"Then you see him back-pedalling and it's in the back of the net. It's not all luck.

"Nothing gets better than that. For me, it's probably the best feeling I've ever felt. It's a crazy day.

"I visualised myself scoring at Wembley and I definitely visualised lifting the trophy and that's what motivated me."

Having dealt with the late setback to lift their first trophy since 2014 and make it four Wembley wins out of four for the club, Darren Ferguson's Posh now turn their full attention to promotion from League One.

Fourth in the table with six games to play, they could be back at Wembley in May for the League One play-off final.

"We've shown numerous times this season we can come from behind," said Burrows.

"Even when their goal went in, we were still so calm and relaxed. We believed we could go and win. That's credit to the lads.

"It's the temperament we've got. We all motivate each other. It got us over the line in the end.

"This win will get the fans even more on our side now and give us a push into the last chunk of the season, which in reality is the bigger picture - to go and get promoted.

"We're going to go and give it a real good push."

Peterborough are currently fourth in League One with two games in hand over the top three teams.

Harrison Burrows was talking to BBC Radio Cambridgeshire