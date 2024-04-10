Peterborough fan trapped in Wembley turnstile photo goes viral

A football fan says his dad has "taken it well" after he went viral for getting stuck in a Wembley Stadium turnstile at the EFL Trophy final.

James Bloodworth, 26, from Norwich, travelled to Wembley to support Peterborough United as they beat Wycombe Wanderers.

While waiting to scan their tickets, the queues had started to bottle neck.

His dad Paul became frustrated and when they reached the front of the queue, he caused further delays by getting stuck.

"I do feel a bit bad... but it was so funny," said Mr Bloodworth.

"He was already impatient about the queues and then he held us back even more."

Paul Bloodworth, 58, from Deeping St James, Lincolnshire, was only stuck in the turnstile for about 30 seconds as he looked for someone to help him out.

However, that was enough time for his son to take a photo and post it to X.

'One million' views

James captioned it: "Win, lose or draw. Don't care. Saw my dad get stuck in a turnstile so all worth it."

He said: "I posted it at about 4pm, sent it to my mum and fiancé, and then didn't look at my phone much after.

"But, on the walk down Wembley Way (Olympic Way) my phone kept buzzing, I saw 1,000 likes and thought, wow that is a lot, then it just carried on."

The photo has been viewed almost one million times on X, something that surprised both father and son.

Mr Bloodworth said: "He [my dad] has taken it well to be fair but we were surprised by how many people have seen it. Other people must have found it as funny as I did.

"That is not the type of thing that would usually happen to him... but it did. And it wasn't me, so it was a relief."

