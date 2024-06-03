Peter Zeidler becomes new Bochum coach

St. Gallen's coach Peter Zeidler enters the stadium for a training session. David Inderlied/dpa

Peter Zeidler is VfL Bochum's new coach, the Bundesliga club said on Monday.

Zeidler has terminated his contract with Swiss first division side St Gallen, where he worked for six years, to sign a reported two-year deal with the German team.

"St Gallen was a very beautiful chapter in my coaching career and I will always remain deeply attached to the club, the players, the staff and the people in the region," Zeidler was quoted in a St Gallen statement.

Bochum last Monday came back from a 3-0 defeat in the first leg of the promotion/relegation play-off against Fortuna Düsseldorf to stay in the Bundesliga.

Zeidler will be Bochum's fourth coach since their promotion to the top tier in 2021. He will replace interim coach Heiko Butscher, who took over the team after Thomas Letsch was dismissed in April.

Zeidler's only experience in the Bundesliga was as assistant coach at Hoffenheim between 2008 and 2011.