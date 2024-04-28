Peter Vermes was upset with call in Sporting KC loss. He brought a tablet to show why

Alan Pulido scored in his second straight match, but Sporting KC couldn’t overcome an early deficit, falling on the road to Minnesota United FC 2-1.

Of course, it wasn’t quite as simple as that, and manager Peter Vermes made sure to drive that point home in his post-match news conference, showing a play he believed to be offside that resulted in a Minnesota United goal.

Peter Vermes is adamant that Minnesota's second goal should've been called offside. He even brought visual aid. #SportingKC #MINvSKC pic.twitter.com/o2wPHdGNDe — Daniel Sperry (@sperrydaniel94) April 28, 2024

As for the action ... Sporting KC couldn’t have had a worse start. The club conceded a corner 30 seconds in and gave up a goal in the first minute. Robin Lod flicked the ball from the near post to a waiting Michael Boxall, who tapped in the goal.

The controversy came with the second goal.

In the 25th minute, Tani Oluwaseyi tapped the ball into an empty net at the back post. The play appeared right on the edge of a potential offside call, but the video assistant referee (VAR) didn’t deem it a clear and obvious error.

Pulido pulled a goal back for Sporting just 12 minutes later, drilling a pass from Daniel Salloi into the net. Pulido scored for the second straight match and now has three goals on the season.

But that was it for the scoring, as Sporting finished the night with 2 wins, 3 losses and 5 draws through 10 matches.

Sporting returns to action next Saturday against Real Salt Lake at 8:30 p.m. Central.