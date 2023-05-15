Peter Skoronski’s work as a tackle at Northwestern led the Titans to make him the 11th overall pick in this year’s draft, but he’s not a sure thing to wind up in that position for the AFC South club.

In the weeks leading up to the draft, there was talk of Skoronski moving inside to guard because the position might be a better fit given his short arms and skills as a run blocker at the collegiate level. At rookie minicamp this weekend, Skoronski took reps at both positions to begin his transition to the professional ranks.

“I’m working multiple positions, both inside and outside,” Skoronski said, via Nick Suss of the Tennessean. “Overall I’m just trying to learn schematically. I think that helps me for just being able to change around positions and help the team wherever I’m playing.”

The Titans signed tackle Andre Dillard and guard Daniel Brunskill as free agents this offseason and they drafted tackle Jaelyn Duncan in the sixth round, so there’s a lot for them to sort out on the offensive line before the fall.It’s a good bet that any group they settle on is going to include Skoronski in a prominent role.

Peter Skoronski played guard and tackle at rookie minicamp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk