Peter Skoronski named ideal first-round pick for Jets by Bleacher Report

“The New York Jets have a lot of questions along the offensive line.

Peter Skoronski can provide answers to many of them.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, ‘all signs’ are that Mekhi Becton will return for training camp. He has missed all but one game over the last two seasons with knee injuries. Cimini reported he has lost more than 40 pounds and could return to left tackle.

Alijah Vera-Tucker has been a versatile asset on the line but suffered a triceps injury that ended his season early in 2022. Laken Tomlinson was a disappointment in his first season with New York. He posted a 75.9 grade in his final year with the San Francisco 49ers but graded out at 56.8 by PFF in 2022.

Max Mitchell was pushed into the lineup at right tackle last season, but he landed on the non-football injury list because of a hereditary blood clotting condition.

So, the Jets could be looking for a starter at left tackle, right tackle or either guard spot.

Skoronski is the rare prospect who could play any of those spots.

The 6’4″, 313-pounder doesn’t have the ideal length for a tackle, but he held up just fine there in college. A move inside could yield an All-Pro career.

In short, he’s the kind of talented player who would give the Jets a huge boost regardless of his position.”