Peter Skoronski will miss another game for Titans

Titans left guard Peter Skoronski will miss his second straight game this weekend.

Skoronski missed practice last Friday because of an illness and he was ruled out of the Titans' Week Two game against the Chargers the next day. On Wednesday, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said he will miss this Sunday's game against the Browns as well.

Vrabel said earlier this week that Skoronski had a procedure when he was asked about reports that Skoronski had an appendectomy. The extended absence fits the recovery timeline for that surgery.

Xavier Newman started in Skoronski's place during the overtime win over the Chargers.

Vrabel also said that he expects safety Amani Hooker and cornerback Kristian Fulton to practice. Hooker missed last Sunday with a concussion and Fulton has been dealing with a hamstring injury.