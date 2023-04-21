Peter Skoronski 2023 NFL Draft Profile: Everything you need to know about Jets' potential target

Peter Skoronski / Getty Images/SNY Treated Image

With the Jets scheduled to pick 13th in the 2023 NFL Draft, let's take a look at one prospect who may be a target: Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski.

By the numbers

- Height: 6-foot-4

- Weight: 313 pounds

- 40-yard dash: 5.16 seconds

- Vertical jump: 34.5 inches

- Bench press: 30 reps

- Broad jump: 9-foot-7

- 2022 stats (12 games played): One sack allowed, five penalties

Prospect overview

NFL.com: Skoronski spent his college years manning the quarterback’s blindside at tackle, but the body type and skill set are begging for a move to guard, where he can play his best football as a pro. He’s broad across his upper and lower body, but he has short arms. Skoronski plays with a deft blend of technique, feel and power as a run blocker and is capable of thriving in any run-blocking scheme. His lack of length can be a problem against stab-and-charge bull rushers and edge speed, but a move inside would mitigate those concerns.

The Draft Network: Expectations for Skoronski will be the same even amid different positional forecasts -- he should be a starter from Day 1. I do see some potential challenges to being a positive starter immediately, as he’ll either need to acclimate to setting against NFL-caliber linemen each and every week on the edge or he’ll be charged with re-calibrating as an interior lineman. But by Year 3 of his rookie contract, expect to see a quality starter up front.

Why Skoronski makes sense for the Jets

Offensive line depth is a primary concern for the Jets, especially at the tackle position. However, as noted above, there is some question as to whether Skoronski might cope better inside despite being a three-year starter at left tackle for the Wildcats.

His lack of length might mean he’s not ideally suited to the tackle position at the pro level. However, while it is rare for someone with arms as short as his to play tackle in the NFL, it’s not completely unprecedented. Justin Pugh and Liam Eichenberg are two recent examples of shorter-armed players who saw extensive action at tackle, although both have since moved to guard. Breno Giacomini, who was with the Jets from 2014-16, is another short-armed player and he played his entire career at right tackle.

Another option could be to try Skoronski at center. The Jets don’t have a long-term starter lined up, even if they sign Ben Jones for a year as has been explored. Cody Whitehair is a recent example of someone who played tackle in college but then moved to center at the NFL level due to his lack of length.

Is Skoronski the most talented lineman in the draft? Doubts over his NFL position could drop him to 13. With veterans like Laken Tomlinson and Duane Brown perhaps unlikely to remain with the team beyond 2023, this could be a selection made with more than just the upcoming season and any current needs in mind.

The Jets have some positional versatility in terms of their offensive line depth, with Alijah Vera-Tucker showing last year that he’s capable of playing almost anywhere. In the longer term, this could enable the Jets to take Skoronski and figure out his best NFL position later. If they believe in his ability, they will select him at 13 and work out how to get the best five on the field this season.



NFL comparison

NFL.com: Zack Martin