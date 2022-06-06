Peter Schrager's top 5 WRs under 25 years old

Associated Press

Tennessee was right where it was expected to be Sunday night, celebrating an NCAA regional title on its home field and eager to continue one of the most dominant runs in college baseball history. The No. 1 national seed Volunteers, No. 4 Virginia Tech, No. 5 Texas A&M, Texas and Notre Dame closed out their regionals and advanced to super regionals beginning Friday. No. 6 Miami was the first top-eight seed eliminated, losing 4-3 to Arizona in Coral Gables, Florida.