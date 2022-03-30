Peter Schrager's Top 5 most shocking moments in NFL history
NFL Network's Peter Schrager's Top 5 most shocking moments in NFL history. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
In his latest NFL mock draft, analyst Bucky Brooks has the Seattle Seahawks selecting Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd in the first round.
Jim Irsay said it became 'very obvious' the Colts had to move on from Carson Wentz.
While the proposal the Titans put forward to alter the overtime rules ultimately did not go through, Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel was still pleased with the result from this week’s annual league meeting. Owners passed the Colts and Eagles proposal for the postseason on Tuesday, which means that each team is guaranteed a possession [more]
Tom Brady coming back for 2022 may not be good news for his team, but Panthers HC Matt Rhule believes the NFL is better off with its G.O.A.T.
31 NFL edge rushers currently make at least $10 million in average salary per year, led by T.J. Watt.
Daniil Medvedev is one win away from returning to No. 1.
Colts owner Jim Irsay didn't seem thrilled with the Carson Wentz era in Indy. By Reuben Frank
The Patriots signed Jabrill Peppers, which caused waves on Twitter among fans.
The 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo situation likely won't be resolved any time soon.
The trade, which never materialized, would likely have forced the Colts to include at least two first-round picks, owner Jim Irsay said.
Sean McVay sounds ready for Tom Brady to *actually* retire, which is probably how most coaches feel.
The NFL consists of 32 independent businesses. The antitrust laws prohibit certain types of concerted effort by those 32 businesses, with notable exceptions (e.g., the broadcast antitrust exemption, which allows the league to sell TV rights collectively, not individually). Within the confines of the NFL’s labor deal, certain negotiated policies that otherwise would amount to [more]
33 NFL quarterbacks currently make at least $5 million in average salary per year, led by Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson.
The Packers wanted to keep Davante Adams, but Adams didn’t want to stay. He instead expressed a preference to reunite with former college teammate Derek Carr with the Raiders, who made Adams the league’s highest-paid receiver. So the Packers, who had used the franchise tag on him, honored his wishes. “That was just one of [more]
The Detroit Lions could try and sign 2019 draft picks T.J. Hockenson and Amani Oruwariye to contract extensions this summer
Why hasn't #Chiefs free agent S Tyrann Mathieu signed with a team yet? We take a look at the latest news surrounding his market:
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is happy to have returned to UCLA, putting off a shot at the NFL to attend to unfinished business in Westwood.
"Part of her wrist was completely cleanly fractured and dislocated," UConn head coach Geno Auriemma said of forward Dorka Juhasz after the game.
The Patriots haven't won a playoff game since 2018, and Robert Kraft wants to see New England take a serious step forward soon.
Ron Rivera and Andy Reid are close. Did they talk about Washington's new quarterback Carson Wentz?