Peter Schrager's Top 10 breakout players for the '21 season

Associated Press

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is excited to run the Pittsburgh Steelers’ new offense. Roethlisberger, who was held out of Pittsburgh’s first two preseason games, will have his initial opportunity to work with first-year offensive coordinator Matt Canada during an in-game setting when the Steelers host Detroit on Saturday. “I would love to get as many reps as I can,” Roethlisberger said on Thursday.