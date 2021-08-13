Peter Schrager talks up Rams rookie TE: 'That's a guy you gotta watch'
NFL Media's Peter Schrager reveals a surprising Los Angeles Rams tight end to watch in 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
New Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon didn't take long to show why his free-agent contract was a very smart decision.
From Justin Fields' anticipated debut to the O-line, here's what we'll be watching as the Bears battle the Dolphins in the preseason opener.
Bill Belichick offers his take on Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones' preseason debut Thursday night versus the Washington Football Team.
Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has been gone from the Dolphins for seven months, but he still apparently can’t get over the Dolphins replacing him with Tua Tagovailoa last season.
A good drive from Cam Newton that stalled in the red zone. An efficient evening from Mac Jones. And 4 special teams penalties that surely drove Bill Belichick insane.
This is a classic Bill Belichick response.
The most fascinating passing combo in Colts camp has been between sixth- and seventh-rounders.
What a monster run.
Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke and Chase Young: Here are five takeaways from Washington's loss to New England.
Joe Schobert is going to a new team and it's one he's very familiar with.
The Pittsburgh Steelers acquire a former Wisconsin linebacker from the Jaguars
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit's youngest son, Chase, is enrolled at Cincinnati's St. Xavier High School.
In keeping with a plan set forth by coach Nick Sirianni, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was fairly nondescript in his limited action vs. the Steelers.
If the Jags are selling off pieces from before Urban Meyer's arrival, as they did with Joe Schobert, who might the Browns be able to snag?
King was tough — he once allegedly grabbed an official by the throat and was suspended.
The Patriots gave Mac Jones extended work during preseason Week 1. But Cam Newton is clearly QB1 -- for now.
It'll take Big Ben most, if not all, of this season to achieve this milestone.
"It’s not easy anymore, believe me."
After 5 years, the NCAA concluded they couldn’t penalize Baylor for their scandals under Art Briles. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde break down the decision. The guys then list off the biggest names on the hot seat going into the fall and how many wins UCLA, LSU, USC, Michigan and Virginia Tech have to notch to keep their head coaches around another season.
Patriots rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson had a bang-up NFL debut with two scores, and a 91-yard touchdown run.