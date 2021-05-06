Peter Schrager: Jake Funk was a top pick on Day 3, could be Rams’ 3rd-down RB

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron DaSilva
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When the Los Angeles Rams went on the clock at No. 233 overall in the seventh round of the draft, fans everywhere thought that was going to be the pick used to address the offensive line. So when they announced Maryland running back Jake Funk as their selection, there was a lot of head-shaking and surprised Rams fans.

But Funk is going to be a player they grow to love this year. He went much later in the draft than he could have due to two torn ACL injuries suffered in college, but those didn’t impact his pro day testing – which was off the charts, if you haven’t already heard.

NFL Network’s Peter Schrager has close ties to the Rams and is friends with coach Sean McVay. He was on “Good Morning Football” this week breaking down his five favorite picks from Day 3 and Funk was No. 5.

He sounds confident McVay will find a way to use Funk, whether it’s on offense or as a return specialist. And he wouldn’t even rule out Funk being the team’s third-down back behind Cam Akers.

“I assure you this: The Rams are not taking offensive players in the seventh round if they don’t plan on using him in some way,” Schrager said. “You could be looking at your third-down back in that Rams offense. With Cam Akers playing running back, you always have to have that yin and the yang. That could be Jake Funk. Furthermore, special teams. This guy made his pitch on ‘Good Morning Football’ and said ‘I can do it on coverage teams, I can return kicks, I can return punts.’ Guess what? He’ll do just that for the Los Angeles Rams. I don’t know what number he’s going to wear – maybe 34 – I think we’re going to be wearing that jersey.”

That’s some seriously high praise from an analyst who’s in frequent contact with McVay. Funk will still have to earn a spot on the 53-man roster, likely as a special teams contributor, but his athleticism could also allow him to impact the game on offense.

He’s a determined player, too, and has shown impressive resiliency to come back from two serious knee injuries and still get drafted. Funk is a name to watch this summer.

Recommended Stories

  • Whether on offense or special teams, Jake Funk just wants to make plays for the Rams

    Jake Funk is willing to do whatever the Rams ask to help the team, whether it's on offense or special teams.

  • Emmy Predictions: Best Drama Series – Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ Is the Frontrunner but HBO and Hulu Could Be Strong Challengers

    Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four […]

  • 49ers offseason workout dates announced

    The San Francisco 49ers' voluntary and mandatory in-person offseason workout dates are set.

  • Rizzo hits winning single in 11th, Cubs beat Dodgers 6-5

    Anthony Rizzo sprinted toward the third-base dugout as his teammates tried to mob him. The Cubs will take it. Rizzo capped Chicago's two-run 11th inning with an RBI single, and the Cubs beat the struggling Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 on Wednesday night to complete the sweep.

  • Post-draft power rankings: Rams come in lower than expected

    The Rams checked in at No. 16 in Touchdown Wire's post-draft power rankings.

  • Aqib Talib recounts frustrating split with Rams: ‘It felt like I got kicked off the team’

    Aqib Talib recalled a heated conversation he had with Sean McVay after the Rams placed him on IR and eventually traded him.

  • Jed York gains confidence watching Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch

    CEO Jed York has seen plenty of dysfunction during his time with the 49ers, so the Kyle Shanahan-John Lynch pairing is a breath of fresh air.

  • Why Trey Lance's college QB coach likes 49ers offense fit

    Trey Lance's quarterback coach at North Dakota State explains the traits that will make the No. 3 pick succeed in the NFL.

  • How does Travis Etienne fit into Urban Meyer’s Jaguars offense?

    The Jaguars took Travis Etienne with the 25th pick in the draft. Was it a luxury pick for a team that can't afford luxuries?

  • AOC mocks Trump and Cruz for 'reminiscing about attempted coups over a bouquet of flowers'

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has called for Cruz to resign on multiple occasions since the deadly Capitol insurrection on January 6.

  • Steelers go quarterback in 2022 NFL mock draft

    It's never too early to start talking about the 2022 NFL draft.

  • Trump Navy chief accused of spending $2m in taxpayers money on travel in 8 months despite covid

    Figures and documents reveal excessive foreign outings for former official, in final eight months in office

  • Movement, deception, velocity: Why Shohei Ohtani's splittter has been nearly unhittable

    Of the 23 times opponents have swung at Angels' Shohei Ohtani's splitter this season, 17 missed, five ended in foul balls, and one a weak groundball.

  • Alonso cites fictional coach, unhappy with Mets change

    Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor learned from phone messages that the New York Mets had fired hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant Tom Slater, a move that left players unhappy. New York made the announcement late Monday night, two days after Alonso started to publicly mention the positive assistance of a new batting instructor — someone who, apparently, is fictional. "I found out on Twitter while I was eating my postgame meal,” Alonso said, explaining he then talked to acting general manager Zack Scott and gave Davis and Slater hugs.

  • Report: Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren faces uncertain future with team in ninth place

    Bjorkgren is finishing up his first year as Pacers coach. It could be his last.

  • Canelo Alvarez-Billy Joe Saunders betting preview: Best bet for title unification bout

    At BetMGM, Alvarez is a whopping -750 favorite to add a third belt to his collection. Saunders is +500.

  • Damian Lillard with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

    Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 05/05/2021

  • UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Jiri Prochazka pockets extra $100,000

    Jiri Prochazka was the big winner when the UFC Vegas 25 bonuses were announced following Saturday night's fights at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Not only did Prochazka win his main event bout opposite Dominick Reyes, earning a light heavyweight title shot, he also won $100,000 in bonus money. Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka The UFC Vegas 25 main event lasted less than 10 minutes, but it was packed with action. Yes, Prochazka got the victory with a stunning combination of elbows that ended with a spinning back elbow knockout, but that's not to discount Dominick Reyes's performance. Reyes had several moments throughout the fight that he stunned Prochazka, marking up the Czech fighter's face, and nearly finishing him with a guillotine choke. It's just that Prochazka wasn't to be denied, his creativity shining in the Octagon. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Fight of the Night – Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Jiri Prochazka Prochazka is a former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion, but it is his back-to-back knockouts of former title contenders Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir that put him next up for a shot at the UFC belt. Though he was rocked several times from punch combinations and another time from a brutal upkick, Prochazka kept plowing forward. After backing Reyes up to the fence, he unloaded with several elbows, culminating in a cutting right elbow that set up the spinning back elbow knockout. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Giga Chikadze Featherweight Giga Chikadze has been stellar in his run up the UFC's 145-pound division, but scored his most impressive victory on Saturday night when he stopped Cub Swanson. It only took him 1:03 to find Swanson's liver with his patented Giga Kick. Though he had to follow up with a few punches to force the referee to stop the fight, the fight was really over when Chikadze landed the liver kick, which sent Swanson to his knees. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Giga Chikadze (Photos courtesy of UFC) Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC Vegas 25 bonuses Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Giga Chikadze

  • Lowry: "All you can do is go out and play hard"

    The Raptors' Kyle Lowry speaks after scoring a season-high 37 points with 11 assists and eight 3-pointers versus the Lakers in a tough road win.

  • Soccer-Man United to punish fans who committed criminal acts in protests

    Manchester United will punish fans who committed criminal acts during the protests on Sunday which led to the Premier League game against Liverpool being postponed, the club said on Monday. United fans protesting against the club's American owners, the Glazer family, stormed into the stadium which was closed to fans due to COVID-19 restrictions. "The majority of our fans have and will condemn criminal damage, along with any violence towards club staff, police or other fans, and these now become a police matter," United said in a statement.