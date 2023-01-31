Peter Schrager highlights CB Joshua Williams
NFL Network's Peter Schrager highlights Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams.
Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab break down both the AFC and NFC Championship games from over the weekend, talking about Brock Purdy’s injury in the 49ers loss and Patrick Mahomes playing through a high ankle sprain to lead the Chiefs to victory.
On Monday, U.S. Soccer publicly shared its plans to heed the Yates recommendations and clean up the sport.
Both coordinators are set for head coaching interviews.
Social media is questioning what former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo said during Sunday’s game.
Former players ripped the NFL over its protocol for not allowing teams to have a third quarterback active on game days after Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson went down with injuries in the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss.
The Raiders have 16 days to figure out a potential trade for quarterback Derek Carr before $40.4 million in future compensation becomes fully guaranteed. So why haven’t they given Carr permission to try to find a suitor? Here’s the problem. The Raiders likely fear that those discussions would result in a wink-nod understanding that Carr [more]
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger have a jam packed show today coming off of a wild weekend of football news.
George Kittle offered a brutally honest assessment of the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles.
Despite a heartbreaking ending to their season, Christian McCaffrey showed his gratitude to the 49ers after their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
Just over a decade ago, Andy Reid became the Chiefs head coach after 14 years with the Eagles. And as Reid filled out his first Kansas City staff, he let go of a young, up-and-coming assistant: Nick Sirianni. Sirianni had been with the Chiefs since 2009, starting as an offensive quality control coach. Then-head coach [more]
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay debate about what the Chicago Bears should do with the first-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
"Hey, I've got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor," Travis Kelce said after the Chiefs' win. "Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!"
He just couldn’t shut up during Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game. | Letters to the Editor
Kyle Shanahan explained why the 4ers didn't challenge DeVonta Smith's fourth-down catch in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
Pratt's outburst was out of line with the otherwise united Bengals front in support of Ossai on Sunday.
Multiple teammates consoled Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai after he drew a late hit penalty that put the Chiefs in position for a field goal that delivered a Super Bowl berth for Kansas City. One teammate in particular was not pleased. Linebacker Germaine Pratt was yelling on the way to the locker room about the foul. [more]
Scottie Scheffler has joked that he’ll have a “separate table” for Bubba Watson at this year’s Masters Champions Dinner. Even if true, Watson says he’d have no issue.
The officiating left a lot to be desired. This was how Twitter reacted.
Chiefs players let outspoken Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple have it after KC advanced to the Super Bowl.
Here is a breakdown of the 49ers' scheduled free agents after the 2022 season comes to a close.