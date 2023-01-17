Peter Schrager eases the minds of distressed fans around the league
Brian Flores stays with the Steelers as the Browns go a different direction with their DC vacancy.
If Monday night’s game was Tom Brady‘s final contest as a member of the Buccaneers, the Bucs got their money’s worth. Brady threw 66 passes in the 31-14 defeat. It was the second most attempts in any postseason game in NFL history, behind only the 68 passes thrown by former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in [more]
The NFL announced procedures for selling tickets to a potential AFC Championship Game in Atlanta on Tuesday morning. Mercedez-Benz Stadium will host the game if the Chiefs and Bills both win their divisional round games this weekend. The NFL adopted a change in rules for the postseason after the cancelation of the Bills’ game with [more]
Christian Kirk says the Jaguars are embracing the underdog mentality.
Brett Maher of the Dallas Cowboys has a rough first half, missing three PATs. Peyton Manning and Pat McAfee respond.
Brady slid feet-first toward Hooker's legs during a fumble return.
The sale of the Commanders "will be over soon according to multiple sources speaking with NBC Sports Washington.
Tom Brady got away with what should have been an obvious penalty in the Bucs' blowout loss.
Cincinnati’s 98-yard, game-winning fumble return wouldn’t have been as fun with those guys breaking it down.
Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas. The team released a statement Tuesday morning saying Gage had movement in his extremities after suffering a neck injury and concussion. Gage was injured when he stumbled on a route, went to the ground, couldn’t make the catch and took a hard shot to the neck from Donovan Wilson.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
The former Chiefs kicker couldn’t help commenting on the four extra-point misses by the Cowboys’ Brett Maher.
If Tom Brady decides to return for his age-46 season, he should receive plenty of interest in free agency. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport names three teams that are expected to pursue the legendary quarterback this offseason.
The Bengals authored a 14-point swing by punching the ball away from Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley and returning it 98 yards for a touchdown. Along the way, linebacker Markus Bailey got away with shoving Ravens tight end Mark Andrews in the back. Andrews, trying his damnedest to duplicate the exploits of DK Metcalf chasing down [more]
With a game at Buffalo hanging in the balance, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins decided on fourth and 18 to throw it up for grabs to receiver Justin Jefferson. And it worked. With the season hanging in the balance on fourth and eight against the Giants in the wild-card round, Cousins opted not to throw it [more]
A look at the referee assignment, opening lines and history behind all of it. Interesting Prescott and over/under tidbit await. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Andrew Whitworth, who played in 168 games over 11 seasons for the Bengals, announced his retirement last March.
We predicted (and saw) some upsets in the Wild Card games of the NFL playoffs. We're predicting one huge upset in the Divisional Playoff games.
Pete Carroll didn't mince words when asked about the difference between the 49ers and Seahawks.
