Peter Schrager defends calling Matthew Stafford his No. 2 most clutch QB in NFL today
NFL Network's Peter Schrager defends calling Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford his No. 2 most clutch QB in the NFL today.
NFL Network's Peter Schrager defends calling Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford his No. 2 most clutch QB in the NFL today.
Stetson Bennett comes to the Rams after leading Georgia to national championship wins in 2021 and 2022.
Young is either going to fail, and everyone will say the Panthers should have seen it coming because he didn't match the prototype. Or he'll dominate like he did at Alabama, and it will open doors for more QBs.
The NFL Draft has a lot of intrigue starting with the second pick.
Josh Allen can swing a baseball bat a bit.
The Western Conference finals gets started on Tuesday night.
Jordan Love is taking over for a franchise legend in Green Bay, and while specific circumstances vary, recent history around the NFL suggests this would work out big-time.
The PGA Championship tees off next week. Here's how to follow all the action out on the green.
Score new clubs, chairs, bags and more in this fantastic sale.
Another highlight: The Eero Pro router for just $80 — a sweet 50% off.
At just 32 cents each, these nonslip space-savers are worth every penny.
New reporting today suggests Tesla’s long-awaited Model 3 refresh is almost here, at least in China.
Wall Street is watching for signs of movement in the debt-ceiling impasse, with a meeting between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy set for Tuesday afternoon in Washington.
Here's how to find out who gets the right to draft Victor Wembanyama live at the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery.
The pastel-colored cuties plug directly into your phone to transfer files or expand storage.
Dylan Raiola is the No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class, and he’s the second Rivals.com five-star recruit to commit to Georgia in 2024.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein kick off an exciting week of news around the NFL as the NFL schedule was released and rookie minicamps are officially underway. Charles and Jori start off by discussing the Cleveland Browns trading for pass rusher Za-Darius Smith. Combined with rumors surrounding RB Dalvin Cook, could the Minnesota Vikings be entering a period of "competitive rebuild?" How long can we expect QB Kirk Cousins to be there? Next, the duo discuss the sale of the Washington Commanders, which has been agreed to, but the owners still need to officially approve the deal. In other news, New York Jets DT Quinnen Williams has removed all mention of the team from his Twitter profile as he seeks a contract extension. The duo finish off the news portion by addressing the Ja Morant controversy in the NBA and how sports leagues should handle situations like this going forward. The NFL schedule was released last week, and Jori recaps her article discussing the biggest takeaways from the 2023 NFL schedule, including some high-profile QB battles, interesting playoff rematches and the season opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions. Finally, Charles and Jori discuss some of the more intriguing soundbites to come out of rookie minicamps and decide whether they're buying what the teams are selling. The discussion centers around the Carolina Panthers and rookie QB Bryce Young, Indianapolis Colts rookies Anthony Richardson and Josh Downs, the Philadelphia Eagles and rookie DT Jalen Carter and the Tennessee Titans and rookie QB Will Levis.
Hughes is the last U.S. woman to secure Olympic figure-skating gold in singles competition.
California is getting a fourth MLS team.
Days after Corinne Foxx revealed father had been out of the hospital for weeks, new details emerge about his recovery.
Sorry I can't, I'm too busy desperately checking the tracking info.