Peter Schrager backtracks, says Sean Payton did not address the Saints

There’s some much-needed clarification: NFL Network’s Peter Schrager backtracked on his previous report that former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton gave the team a “pep talk” before their win over the Las Vegas Raiders a few weeks ago, offering his apology from his official Twitter account.

“Misinterpreted this one,” Schrager wrote, “Payton was in town that week; didn’t address the team. I’ll own this one and eat it.”

What prompted this reversal? Alvin Kamara publicly asked Schrager who was feeding him misinformation about a supposed team meeting with Payton. If anyone would know about that happening, it would be Kamara, the team captain and face of the franchise. Schrager responded quickly, saying that he “Made a mistake on this,” and pledging to own up to it:

Will correct. Made a mistake on this. Ill own it ! — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) November 19, 2022

So that lines up with what’s been previously reported by local media, who said Payton was meeting with friends at the Saints facility while in town on other business (he was also spotted sitting courtside at a New Orleans Pelicans game). Still, someone misinformed Schrager about the whole affair. What’s more concerning is that the Saints are 3-7 on the year so far and these are the kind of rumors whirling around them. They’ve got to start winning games and quiet the noise.

