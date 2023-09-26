Peter Schrager awards Texans HC DeMeco Ryans as coach of the week
NFL Network's Peter Schrager awards Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans as coach of the week.
C.J. Stroud will get his first NFL start in Week 1 at Baltimore.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Sunday's final game: Texans vs. Saints.
Messi has now missed or exited six consecutive games between club and country, and is questionable for Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup final against the Houston Dynamo.
All four 0-3 teams are playing each other, and for the Bears, Broncos, Vikings and Panthers, their games could forecast Williams' future.
"The police said people were concerned about me because of my posts online," the 33-year-old wrote in a journal entry he shared on social media.
Dolphins vs. Bills in Week 4 might be the biggest game of the NFL season.
Through three weeks, 80.9% of kickoffs have resulted in touchbacks, the highest rate in at least three decades and very likely a league record.
Taylor Swift's appearance at Sunday's Chiefs-Bears game as the guest of Travis Kelce had a major impact on the tight end's jersey sales and FOX's television ratings.
We don't have a definitive timeline for Bronny's return, but his coach is encouraged by his progress.
The Astros are now 1.5 games ahead of the Mariners for the final wild-card spot in the American League. They will play Game 2 of their three-game series on Tuesday.
How exactly did the Dolphins make a fellow professional football team look like an early season FCS opponent?
An early version of the 2024 LIV Golf schedule does not include Trump-owned courses, but does go head-to-head with the PGA Tour
How often do you get a chance to add a player who just rushed for 200-plus yards off the waiver wire? Well, this is one of those weeks.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
The Bengals picked up a desperately needed win while their offense continued to struggle with an ailing Joe Burrow.
Burrow will play against the Rams despite a calf injury that's hobbled him through the first two weeks of the season.
Kerr plans to try out different lineups in the preseason and didn't rule out a starting role for Paul.
The Storm have won at least 20 games in two of Quinn's three seasons in charge.
It's hard to identify what might slow down Miami, which is on a historic pace statistically through three games. But we'll do our best to figure out where to start.
The 'People's Panic Meter' is back and boy there is quite a bit of panic after Week 3. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens do their best to react to everyone's submissions. Behrens also provides his top five waiver wire pickups for Week 4.