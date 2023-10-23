Peter Schrager awards Browns ST Bubba Ventrone as coach of the week
NFL Network's Peter Schrager awards Cleveland Browns special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone as coach of the week.
NFL Network's Peter Schrager awards Cleveland Browns special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone as coach of the week.
The 49ers are big favorites on Monday night.
Sunday's win over the Bills was nice for the Patriots, but is Bill Belichick the right coach for the future of the organization?
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
I developed The Bill Russell Scale in 2021 to create "an unbiased ranking of unassailable players" prior to the NBA's release of its 75th anniversary team. In his honor, we will now hold everyone to that standard annually.
The breakaway golf tour ends its season in Miami with hype and hope, but few certainties in the months ahead.
With a brittle team and tough schedule ahead, are the wheels about to come off for Riley's Trojans?
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant takeaways and analysis from an interesting Week 7 slate of NFL games. Fitz and Frank kick things off by reacting to some of the more interesting results from Sunday, including the Eagles knocking off the Dolphins as we now have to wonder if the Dolphins can beat a good team. The Ravens offense finally clicked as they steamrolled a hyped-up Lions team, Deshaun Watson was oddly held out of a close game in Indianapolis as the Browns beat the Colts without his help, and the Bills suffered yet another devastating loss, this time at the hands of the Patriots and Bill Belichick, who proved why he is still one of the greatest coaches ever. Fitz and Frank move on to discussing the rest of Sunday's games one by one as they debate over the Raiders' meltdown, how much to trust the Seahawks, Jordan Love's unceremonious fall back to Earth, whether or not we're overrating Justin Herbert and much more.
Something was different Sunday night for Miami, even from the blowout loss to the Bills a few weeks ago. And it could be the Dolphins' undoing against Super Bowl-caliber teams.
Big upsets and big rookie performances defined a wild Sunday in the NFL. Matt Harmon and Scott Piankowski go game by game and provide their instant fantasy reactions and implications from all of the Week 7 action on Sunday.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon gives his takes on key moments and narratives surrounding Sunday's Week 7 NFL action.
The Lions took a big step back against the Ravens on Sunday.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down all the fantasy results from NFL Sunday in Week 7.
Here's why mid-October games and on say more about a team's postseason viability – and why that should be worrisome for anyone who has to face Baltimore going forward.
It's National Tight Ends Day and Jorge Martin breaks down how stars like Travis Kelce celebrated their position with big fantasy days.
The NFL has had quite enough of teams fighting with each other before games.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Ewers could return at some point during the 2023 season.
Hamilton finished second, and Leclerc was sixth.
Patrick Mahomes will face a Chargers defense that has allowed 26 points per game this season.